TO THE MEMBERS OF TIMES GUARANTY LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TIMES GUARANTY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss Account including the

Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies act, 2013 (‘the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company comprehensive income, its cash flows asatMarch31,2024,anditsprofit, and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date..

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key audit matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit l Refund under The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Rules, 2020. Refer Note No. 7 of the Financial Statements. As at March 31, 2024, the company has the current tax assets at Rs.3.14 Lakhs. Our audit procedures in relation to current tax assets included, but were not limited to, the following: This has been reduced from Rs. 119.70 Lakhs to Rs. 3.14 Lakhs due to the settlement of the long pending matter under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Out of the total refund amount few amount was adjusted against the pending outstanding amount of other assessment years. l Verified Scheme which is the order for full and final settlement of tax arrears u/s 5(2) r.w.s. 6 of the Vivad Se Vishwas Act, 2020 (3 of 2020) for the refund of Rs. 1,10,84,481. l The management confirmed to reinitiate the proceedings. l The Annual Information Statement was referred to check the adjustment of refund amount against the old pending outstanding amount of other Assessment Years. l The management confirmed that they do not want to file an appeal against the said adjustments.

Other Matters

We draw your attention to Note No. 8 of the financial statements where pursuant to the disclosure requirements of Ind AS 40, "Investment Property", the company has not disclosed the fair values of the investment properties held by the company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors’ report thereon. The Company’s annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Company’s annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to Company’s Board of Directors as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditor’s responsibilities Relating to Other Information.’

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement Profit& Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash

Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. controls with reference to the financial statementsf) Withrespecttotheadequacyoftheinternal financial of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B" to this report. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to in Note 22 to the financial statements; ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii) There are no amounts during the year which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) 1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

3) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement. v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which did not have audit trail (edit log) feature. Accordingly, the audit trail feature has not been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Vinod Kumar Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 111513W (Vinod Kumar Jain) Proprietor Place : Mumbai Membership No. : 036373 Date : 23rd May, 2024 UDIN: 24036373BKAKAZ2215

‘ANNEXURE A’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order’) issued by the Central Government in terms of Sub-section 11 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(i) (a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B) The company does not have any intangible asset and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company have only investment property and no other property, plant and equipment in their financial statements. Accordingly, the company has physically verified the said investment property during the previous year. In our opinion, the periodicity of the physical verification is reasonable having regard to the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Investment property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment. Further, the company does not have any intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories of shares and securities which are held in dematerialized form are verified from the statement received from the Depository participant and in respect of shares held in physical form are certificates verifiedfromshare

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, securedorunsecured,tocompanies,firms,limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

The Company has made investments in mutual funds, bonds, debentures and fixed deposit with NBFC during the year. Further, the Company has not made any investment in companies, firms or limited liability partnership during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan or stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided guarantees, given security or granted any loan or advance in liability partnership or any other parties during the year.thenatureof loantocompanies,firms,

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii) (c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) The company has not granted any loans or made investments or provided any guarantees and security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the company as it is a non-banking financial company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into Goods Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. (ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed any term loan from any lender. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)

(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or the year ended March 31, jointventure(asdefined 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)

(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section

143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the companies act in respect of transactions with related parties and has made necessary disclosures in its financial statements as required by the accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The company has obtained registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 vide certificate no. N-13.01863 dated May 17, 2007.

(b) The Company holds a valid registration certificate as disclosed in paragraph 3(xvi)(a) above during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core InvestmentCompany(CIC)asdefinedin the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the provision of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

‘ANNEXURE B’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Times Guaranty Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the pre -vention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note’) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial re -porting includes those policies and procedures that.

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.