iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Times Guaranty Ltd Share Price

166.29
(2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.98
  • Day's High168
  • 52 Wk High214.99
  • Prev. Close161.6
  • Day's Low155
  • 52 Wk Low 86.1
  • Turnover (lac)20.19
  • P/E73.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.69
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)149.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Times Guaranty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

164.98

Prev. Close

161.6

Turnover(Lac.)

20.19

Day's High

168

Day's Low

155

52 Week's High

214.99

52 Week's Low

86.1

Book Value

51.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

149.49

P/E

73.88

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0

Times Guaranty Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Times Guaranty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Times Guaranty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 24.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Times Guaranty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.43

34.65

33.71

32.11

Net Worth

45.43

43.65

42.71

41.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.1

4.31

11.97

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

0.82

0.75

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.82

0.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.14

1.99

View Annually Results

Times Guaranty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Times Guaranty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Anita Malusare

Independent Director

Vikesh Nandasingh Wallia

Independent Director

M Lakshminarayanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Times Guaranty Ltd

Summary

Times Guaranty Limited (Earlier known as Times Guaranty Financials Limited) incorporated on November 27, 1989, received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 4, 1989 and became active in February, 1990. The Company simultaneously started operations for retail and corporate lending, merchant banking and money market related activities. In April, 1991, it diversified into Portfolio Management Services. In 1993, it became an active player in the OTCEI. During this time the Company started investments and trading in equities in the secondary market; on its own portfolio and is registered with SEBI as Category I Marchant Banker and has also acquired membership of Over The Counter Exchange of India (OTCEI). The Company is promoted by Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) who are the proprietors of the Times of India Group of Publications. BCCL has been in the publishing business for over 170 years and came to acquire a reputation for reporting credible, analysed and unbiased news. The flagship daily of the Company, The Times of India was recognised by BBC as one of the six most influential dailies of the world. The other well-known publications of the Group are The Economic Times, Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Femina and Filmfare. The Company is mainly engaged in Investment activities of its owned funds.TGL went public in Aug.94, at a premium of Rs 60, to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth. The company restructured its finances as much
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Times Guaranty Ltd share price today?

The Times Guaranty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Times Guaranty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Times Guaranty Ltd is ₹149.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Times Guaranty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Times Guaranty Ltd is 73.88 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Times Guaranty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Times Guaranty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Times Guaranty Ltd is ₹86.1 and ₹214.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Times Guaranty Ltd?

Times Guaranty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.42%, 3 Years at 51.15%, 1 Year at 19.84%, 6 Month at 25.79%, 3 Month at 15.36% and 1 Month at 10.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Times Guaranty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Times Guaranty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 24.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Times Guaranty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.