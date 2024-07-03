SectorFinance
Open₹164.98
Prev. Close₹161.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.19
Day's High₹168
Day's Low₹155
52 Week's High₹214.99
52 Week's Low₹86.1
Book Value₹51.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)149.49
P/E73.88
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.43
34.65
33.71
32.11
Net Worth
45.43
43.65
42.71
41.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.1
4.31
11.97
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
0.82
0.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.82
0.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.14
1.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Anita Malusare
Independent Director
Vikesh Nandasingh Wallia
Independent Director
M Lakshminarayanan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Times Guaranty Ltd
Summary
Times Guaranty Limited (Earlier known as Times Guaranty Financials Limited) incorporated on November 27, 1989, received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 4, 1989 and became active in February, 1990. The Company simultaneously started operations for retail and corporate lending, merchant banking and money market related activities. In April, 1991, it diversified into Portfolio Management Services. In 1993, it became an active player in the OTCEI. During this time the Company started investments and trading in equities in the secondary market; on its own portfolio and is registered with SEBI as Category I Marchant Banker and has also acquired membership of Over The Counter Exchange of India (OTCEI). The Company is promoted by Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) who are the proprietors of the Times of India Group of Publications. BCCL has been in the publishing business for over 170 years and came to acquire a reputation for reporting credible, analysed and unbiased news. The flagship daily of the Company, The Times of India was recognised by BBC as one of the six most influential dailies of the world. The other well-known publications of the Group are The Economic Times, Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Femina and Filmfare. The Company is mainly engaged in Investment activities of its owned funds.TGL went public in Aug.94, at a premium of Rs 60, to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth. The company restructured its finances as much
The Times Guaranty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Times Guaranty Ltd is ₹149.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Times Guaranty Ltd is 73.88 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Times Guaranty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Times Guaranty Ltd is ₹86.1 and ₹214.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Times Guaranty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.42%, 3 Years at 51.15%, 1 Year at 19.84%, 6 Month at 25.79%, 3 Month at 15.36% and 1 Month at 10.84%.
