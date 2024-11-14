|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9 August 2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 23rd May 2024 Audited Financial Results - 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
