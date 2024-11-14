iifl-logo-icon 1
Times Guaranty Ltd Board Meeting

Times Guaranty CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9 August 2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 23rd May 2024 Audited Financial Results - 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
TIMES GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

