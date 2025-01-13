Times Guaranty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.43
34.65
33.71
32.11
Net Worth
45.43
43.65
42.71
41.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
45.43
43.65
42.71
41.11
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.3
41.09
30.55
24.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.12
2.38
11.75
15.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.22
4.92
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.19
2.44
11.6
10.79
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
-0.27
Cash
20.94
0.12
0.34
0.74
Total Assets
45.43
43.66
42.71
41.11
No Record Found
