iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Times Guaranty Ltd Balance Sheet

155.54
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:54:29 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Times Guaranty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.43

34.65

33.71

32.11

Net Worth

45.43

43.65

42.71

41.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

45.43

43.65

42.71

41.11

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.3

41.09

30.55

24.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.12

2.38

11.75

15.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.22

4.92

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.19

2.44

11.6

10.79

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

-0.27

Cash

20.94

0.12

0.34

0.74

Total Assets

45.43

43.66

42.71

41.11

Times Guaranty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Times Guaranty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.