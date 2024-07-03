Times Guaranty Ltd Summary

Times Guaranty Limited (Earlier known as Times Guaranty Financials Limited) incorporated on November 27, 1989, received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 4, 1989 and became active in February, 1990. The Company simultaneously started operations for retail and corporate lending, merchant banking and money market related activities. In April, 1991, it diversified into Portfolio Management Services. In 1993, it became an active player in the OTCEI. During this time the Company started investments and trading in equities in the secondary market; on its own portfolio and is registered with SEBI as Category I Marchant Banker and has also acquired membership of Over The Counter Exchange of India (OTCEI). The Company is promoted by Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) who are the proprietors of the Times of India Group of Publications. BCCL has been in the publishing business for over 170 years and came to acquire a reputation for reporting credible, analysed and unbiased news. The flagship daily of the Company, The Times of India was recognised by BBC as one of the six most influential dailies of the world. The other well-known publications of the Group are The Economic Times, Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Femina and Filmfare. The Company is mainly engaged in Investment activities of its owned funds.TGL went public in Aug.94, at a premium of Rs 60, to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth. The company restructured its finances as much as its organisation and moved further away from fund based activities. The company has also endeavoured to provide manufacturing companies with effective techniques to manage production systems without losing sight of the financial and economic rationale for its existence.Based on an organizational assessment in 1995, the company made a conscious move to exit from all fund based activities including leasing and hire-purchase. As part of this, the company has discontinued the public fixed deposit scheme from the year 1997 .Subsequently the company approached RBI for exiting from the non-banking finance(NBFC) business.