To The Members of Tirth Plastic Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tirth Plastic Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We would like to draw your attention to Note No-1 of the financial statements, showing loans and advances of Rs. 30.02 Lakhs out of which Rs.5 lakhs were given to M B Parikh & Co. and Rs.25.02 lakhs were given to M B Parikh Fin Stocks Ltd. Against these, legal proceedings are pending before Honorable Court. As informed to us, the management is confident in recovering the said amounts from the parties mentioned above. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. However, we have already created provision in the books of Account for the said receivable amount.

We would also like to draw your attention to Note No-3 of the financial statements, in which an amount is recoverable from Shrimm Construction Private Limited for cancellation of agreement for purchase of property. As informed to us by the management, the said agreement stands cancelled and the seller is in the process of refunding the full amount. The total amount recoverable as on 31-03-2024 amounts to Rs.143.34 Lakhs. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

We would further like to draw your attention to Note No-4 of the financial statements, in which an amount of Rs. 128.58 Lakhs is shown as Inventory which is non-movable in nature. As informed to us by the management, the inventory is having the realizable value more than its cost price. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements an Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting, and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company, as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the company with reference to these Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to the directors of the company during the year, and hence, the company has complied with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Shambhu Gupta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 007234C

sd/-

CA Gorang Baheti

Partner

M.No: 426813

UDIN: 24426813BKASJI8289

Place: Mumbai

Date: 08/05/2024

Annexure-A

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Tirth Plastic Limited

The annexure referred to in our report to the members of Tirth Plastic Limited (‘the company), for the year ended 31st March 2023. We report that,

i. In respect of the Companys Property, plant and equipment, right-of-use-assets and intangible assets, The Company does not hold any fixed asset hence reporting under this clause 3(i)(a) (b) (c) & (d) are not applicable.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventory, as per the management has been physically verified during the year.

In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, The Company has not made any investment and not provided any guarantee or security, granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, hence clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and rules made thereunder.

vi. The company is not required to maintain the cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and accordingly, clause (vi) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues as covered in sub-clause (a) above which are outstanding as at 31st March, 2024. Therefore, our comment on disputed amounts which have not been deposited does not arise.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. The Company has not taken any Loan from financial institutions and bank and accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of this order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that Company is not having any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures as defined under companies Act, 2013, accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under section 143 (12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, there has been no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of this order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have an Internals Audit system and is not required to have an Internal Audit system. Hence, reporting under clause (xiv) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with directors. Therefore, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) (c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year ended 31st March 2024, however in the immediately preceding financial year, company had incurred cash losses of Rs. 2,00,178/- xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Therefore, the clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Shambhu Gupta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 007234C

sd/-

CA Gorang Baheti

Partner

M.No: 426813

UDIN: 24426813BKASJI8289

Place: Mumbai

Date: 08/05/2024

Annexure-B

To the Independent Auditors Report Of Even Date On The Financial Statements Of Tirth Plastic Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tirth Plastic Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For Shambhu Gupta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 007234C

sd/-

CA Gorang Baheti

Partner

M.No: 426813

UDIN: 24426813BKASJI8289

Place: Mumbai

Date: 08/05/2024