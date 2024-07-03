SectorTrading
Open₹34.2
Prev. Close₹35.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹36
Day's Low₹34.2
52 Week's High₹69.09
52 Week's Low₹22.98
Book Value₹5.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.05
-2.06
-2.04
-2.02
Net Worth
2.4
2.39
2.41
2.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
2.01
0.03
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-100
5,251.88
-96.05
35.86
Raw materials
0
-1.95
-0.01
-0.83
As % of sales
0
97
49.89
88.13
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-0.06
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
4.26
5.2
0
Working capital
-1.46
0.99
1.4
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
5,251.88
-96.05
35.86
Op profit growth
560.26
-78.01
-1,502
-16.36
EBIT growth
-141.04
-77.8
-1,560.19
-16.92
Net profit growth
-141.16
-77.85
-82.5
-29,569.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shandhya
Independent Director
Ashish H Shah
Independent Director
Dharmesh Shah
Summary
Tirth Plastic Limited, an Ahmedabad based company was incorporated in September, 1986. Tirth Plastics are the leading traders and exporters of all kind of Plastic Products like Bags, PVC pipes, acrylic sheets (solid surface) in India. The main business activity of Company is trading of Acrelic Solid Surface, Glue & Other Materials. Since the Company did not generate income during the year, it is planning to export in various countries.
The Tirth Plastic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd is ₹15.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tirth Plastic Ltd is 0 and 6.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirth Plastic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirth Plastic Ltd is ₹22.98 and ₹69.09 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tirth Plastic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 52.06%, 6 Month at -9.15%, 3 Month at -17.33% and 1 Month at 2.36%.
