Summary

Tirth Plastic Limited, an Ahmedabad based company was incorporated in September, 1986. Tirth Plastics are the leading traders and exporters of all kind of Plastic Products like Bags, PVC pipes, acrylic sheets (solid surface) in India. The main business activity of Company is trading of Acrelic Solid Surface, Glue & Other Materials. Since the Company did not generate income during the year, it is planning to export in various countries.

Read More