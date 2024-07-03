iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirth Plastic Ltd Share Price

34.26
(-4.81%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.2
  • Day's High36
  • 52 Wk High69.09
  • Prev. Close35.99
  • Day's Low34.2
  • 52 Wk Low 22.98
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Tirth Plastic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

34.2

Prev. Close

35.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

36

Day's Low

34.2

52 Week's High

69.09

52 Week's Low

22.98

Book Value

5.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tirth Plastic Ltd Corporate Action

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tirth Plastic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tirth Plastic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.52%

Non-Promoter- 76.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tirth Plastic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.45

4.45

4.45

4.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.05

-2.06

-2.04

-2.02

Net Worth

2.4

2.39

2.41

2.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

2.01

0.03

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-100

5,251.88

-96.05

35.86

Raw materials

0

-1.95

-0.01

-0.83

As % of sales

0

97

49.89

88.13

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

-0.06

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

4.26

5.2

0

Working capital

-1.46

0.99

1.4

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

5,251.88

-96.05

35.86

Op profit growth

560.26

-78.01

-1,502

-16.36

EBIT growth

-141.04

-77.8

-1,560.19

-16.92

Net profit growth

-141.16

-77.85

-82.5

-29,569.47

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Tirth Plastic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirth Plastic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shandhya

Independent Director

Ashish H Shah

Independent Director

Dharmesh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirth Plastic Ltd

Summary

Tirth Plastic Limited, an Ahmedabad based company was incorporated in September, 1986. Tirth Plastics are the leading traders and exporters of all kind of Plastic Products like Bags, PVC pipes, acrylic sheets (solid surface) in India. The main business activity of Company is trading of Acrelic Solid Surface, Glue & Other Materials. Since the Company did not generate income during the year, it is planning to export in various countries.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tirth Plastic Ltd share price today?

The Tirth Plastic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd is ₹15.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirth Plastic Ltd is 0 and 6.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirth Plastic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirth Plastic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirth Plastic Ltd is ₹22.98 and ₹69.09 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tirth Plastic Ltd?

Tirth Plastic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 52.06%, 6 Month at -9.15%, 3 Month at -17.33% and 1 Month at 2.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirth Plastic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirth Plastic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.47 %

