Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

TIRTH PLASTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on MONDAY 11th November 2024 to consider business mentioned hereby. Outcome of Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024) Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

TIRTH PLASTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To consider regarding increase in the authorised share capital of the Company 5. To consider a proposal of raising of funds by the company including through right issue or other permissible mode as the Board of Directors may determine to be in the best Interest of the Company subject to requisite approval from the statutory regulatory and other authorities as applicable and other matters connected therewith. 6. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 12th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Approval of Draft of Notice of Annual General Meeting, Directors Report and fixed day, date, time and Book Closure Date of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Consideration regarding raising of funds by company through right issue was discussed and it was deferred till the terms of issue and pricing are finalized. 4. Considered regarding increase in the authorised share capital of the Company and it was deferred to a future date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 5TH JULY, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. To issue notice of postal ballot to the shareholders to seek their consent via Remote E- voting for appointment of Mr. JIGAR SHAH (DIN: 06605922) as Managing Director and Chairman of the Company of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 9th May, 2024. 2. To Appoint M/s. A. Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary to act as a Scrutinizer to conduct the e-voting process in true and fair manner

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

Attached reg 30 With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 09th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. To accept resignation of Mr. VARIS MAHENDRABHAI DOSHI (DIN: 02963528), from the post of Executive Director, Managing Director and Chairman of the Company due to his preoccupation and other personal commitments with effect from 09th MAY, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. JIGAR SHAH (DIN: 06605922) as an Additional Executive Director, Managing Director and Chairman of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

TIRTH PLASTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider name change of Company 2. To consider regarding change of Board of Directors 3.To consider and approve audited results With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 08 May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of audited Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31% March, 2024 2. Appointment of M/S. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Considered agenda regarding availability of name at MCA Portal for the purpose of change in name of the company. With regard to the captioned subject, the board of directors in their meeting held on 08th may, 2024 has considered and approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024. the financial results are accompanied by the audit report given by the statutory auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors dated 11/04/2024 for issuing postal ballot notice to shareholder to seek their consent. With regard to captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other regulation of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015, please find attached notice for Postal Ballot and e-voting along with explanatory statement and postal ballot form

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024