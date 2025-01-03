Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
2.01
0.03
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-100
5,251.88
-96.05
35.86
Raw materials
0
-1.95
-0.01
-0.83
As % of sales
0
97
49.89
88.13
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0.44
47.84
5.24
Other costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.24
171.44
6.14
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.01
-0.06
0
OPM
0
-0.69
-169.19
0.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.09
9.2
0
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-0.06
0
Taxes
0
4.26
5.2
0
Tax rate
0
-0.3
-0.08
-34.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.01
-0.06
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.36
Net profit
0
-0.01
-0.06
-0.36
yoy growth (%)
-141.16
-77.85
-82.5
-29,569.47
NPM
0
-0.69
-169.09
-38.14
