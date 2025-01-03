iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirth Plastic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.26
(-4.81%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

2.01

0.03

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-100

5,251.88

-96.05

35.86

Raw materials

0

-1.95

-0.01

-0.83

As % of sales

0

97

49.89

88.13

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.05

As % of sales

0

0.44

47.84

5.24

Other costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.24

171.44

6.14

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.01

-0.06

0

OPM

0

-0.69

-169.19

0.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.09

9.2

0

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

-0.06

0

Taxes

0

4.26

5.2

0

Tax rate

0

-0.3

-0.08

-34.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.01

-0.06

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.36

Net profit

0

-0.01

-0.06

-0.36

yoy growth (%)

-141.16

-77.85

-82.5

-29,569.47

NPM

0

-0.69

-169.09

-38.14

