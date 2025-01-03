Tirth Plastic Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.05
-2.06
-2.04
-2.02
Net Worth
2.4
2.39
2.41
2.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.55
2.39
2.41
2.43
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.5
2.14
2.2
2.32
Inventories
1.29
1.29
1.29
1.37
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.01
0.07
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.52
1.49
1.46
1.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-0.24
-0.18
-0.18
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.41
-0.38
-0.33
Cash
0.06
0.25
0.22
0.11
Total Assets
2.56
2.39
2.42
2.43
