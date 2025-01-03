iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tirth Plastic Ltd Balance Sheet

34.26
(-4.81%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirth Plastic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.45

4.45

4.45

4.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.05

-2.06

-2.04

-2.02

Net Worth

2.4

2.39

2.41

2.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.55

2.39

2.41

2.43

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.5

2.14

2.2

2.32

Inventories

1.29

1.29

1.29

1.37

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.01

0.01

0.07

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.52

1.49

1.46

1.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-0.24

-0.18

-0.18

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.41

-0.38

-0.33

Cash

0.06

0.25

0.22

0.11

Total Assets

2.56

2.39

2.42

2.43

Tirth Plastic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirth Plastic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.