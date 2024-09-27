|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 We wish to inform you that 38th Annual General meeting of the company was held on 27th September,2024 at 12:00 p.m. through video conferencing/other audio visual means and hereby attached the outcome and proceeding of the meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) We enclose herewith copy of scrutinizer report issued by M/S A shah & Associates Practicing company secretaries Scrutinizer for the said e-voting process and e-voting during the AGM held on 27th September,2024 at 12:00 PM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
