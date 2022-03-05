Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.8
0.53
0.45
0.37
Net Worth
4.8
3.53
3.45
3.37
Minority Interest
Debt
1.99
2.89
3.17
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.79
6.42
6.62
3.37
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.71
6.33
6.57
3.22
Inventories
0
1.93
2.39
2.79
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.03
2.59
1.77
1.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.85
2.28
2.73
2.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-0.24
-0.09
-2.7
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.48
-0.23
-0.23
-0.21
Cash
0.03
0.06
0.02
0.14
Total Assets
6.79
6.42
6.62
3.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.