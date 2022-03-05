iifl-logo
Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd Balance Sheet

12.5
(0%)
Mar 5, 2022|12:59:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.8

0.53

0.45

0.37

Net Worth

4.8

3.53

3.45

3.37

Minority Interest

Debt

1.99

2.89

3.17

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.79

6.42

6.62

3.37

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.71

6.33

6.57

3.22

Inventories

0

1.93

2.39

2.79

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.03

2.59

1.77

1.03

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.85

2.28

2.73

2.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.69

-0.24

-0.09

-2.7

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.48

-0.23

-0.23

-0.21

Cash

0.03

0.06

0.02

0.14

Total Assets

6.79

6.42

6.62

3.37

