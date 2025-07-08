iifl-logo
Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd Share Price Live

12.5
(0%)
Mar 5, 2022|12:59:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10
  • Day's High12.5
  • Day's Low10
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.22
  • EPS2.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.5

Day's Low

10

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.76

P/E

0

EPS

2.21

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:21 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.77%

Non-Promoter- 40.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.8

0.53

0.45

0.37

Net Worth

4.8

3.53

3.45

3.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

1.81

0.17

-0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Bajrang Agarwal

Whole Time Director

Pushpadevi Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta Duggar

Independent Director

Rupkumar Manilal Agrawal

Independent Director

Jitesh Radheshyam Agrawal

Registered Office

B/10 Madhavpura Market,

Shahibaug Road,

Gujarat - 380004

Tel: 91-79-40097020

Website: http://www.tirupatifinlease.com

Email: tirupati.finlease@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Tirupati Finlease Limited was incorporated on 2nd November 1993. The main business of the Company is to deal in shares & securities.The shares of the Company are listed on Ahmedabad and Madras Stock E...
Reports by Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd is ₹3.76 Cr. as of 05 Mar ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 05 Mar ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Mar ‘22

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd?

Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

