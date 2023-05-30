To,

The Members of

TIRUPATI FINLEASE LTD.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 31st Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summarized financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are as under:

During the Financial year, Five Board meetings were held on 30.05.2023, 29.07.2023, 09.11.2023 & 14.02.2024. The gap between any two Board Meetings did not exceed 120 days. The attendances of the Directors are as below and last date of AGM was 26 th August 2023.

And all Independent directors of the company have confirmed their independence in terms of the requirements of Companies Act, 2013.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 for the appointment of Independent Director is not Applicable to the company. So Now the company has to follow the provision of Companies Act 2013 only.

The Board has appointed Mr. Jitesh Radhoshyam Agrawal (DIN: 10718669) and Mr. Rupkumar Manilal Agarwal (DIN: 08406913) as an additional director of the Company in the capacity of Independent Director (Non-Executive) in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 14 lh August, 2024 for a period till the general meeting to be held for the Financial Year 2023-24 and recommended the member to regularize their appointment and appoint them for a period of one term of five (5) year by passing special resolution in this Annual General Meeting.

Further, in terms of section 149 read with section 1B2 of the Companies Act 2013, an independent director is now not required to retire by rotation, and may be appointed on the Board of the Company for maximum two terms of up to five years each.

Mrs. Pushpadevi Bajranglal Agarwal Whole-time Director of the Company retires by rotation at this annual general meeting and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment, the board of directors recommends to approve her appointment.

Based on criteria determined in section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 concerning applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility, at present this provision is not applicable to the Company.

In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Management Discussion and Analysis report providing a Complete Details of Business is forming a part of the annual report.

The secretarial audit report is enclosed with director report and there is no adverse remark stated in Secretarial Audit Report expect for non-publication of financial result in the newspaper. The results are published on Website and stock exchange from time to time.

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys Website at www.tirupatifinlease.co.in.

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Further The Board recommended the appointment of M/s. STAP & CO., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 132148W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office for a period of 5 years, from the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting, till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029 at such remuneration plus applicable taxes, and out of pocket expanses, as may be determined and recommended by the Audit Committee in consultation with the Auditors and duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time.

However The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 appointed M/s. STAP & CO., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 132148W), to hold the office as the Statutory Auditor of the Company till the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. Meet B Shah & Associates.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139, 141, 142 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, M/s. Meet B Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No 0150627W) as statutory auditor of the company to hold the office from the conclusion of 27* Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial year 202425.

(2) The web-link for the policy on dealing with the Related Party Transactions is https://www.tirupatifinlease.co.in/

(1) Details of all material transaction with related parties are disclosed at Note No. 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by the company during the financial year with related party were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the company had not entered into any contract/ arrangement/ transaction with related parties which could be considered material or potential conflict with the interest of the company in accordance with the policy of the company on materiality of related parly transactions.

Since the Company is not engaged in manufacturing activities, the information as required under the provisions contained in Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 & rules made thereunder, with respect to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable. There are no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

Your company doesnt have any subsidiary company during the year; hence consolidation of financial data of subsidiary company is also not applicable to the company for financial year 2023-24.

There are no other material changes and commitments that have occurred between the end of financial year of the company and the date of this report affecting the financial position of the company as at 31st March, 2024.

The company has transferred profit to the Reserve as required to be kept by the company and the balance is transferred to surplus reserves.

The paid up capital of the company as on 31st March 2024 was Rs 30,042,000/-. During the year under review, the company has not issued any shares. The company has not issued shares with differential voting rights. It has neither issued employee stock options nor sweat equity shares and does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the company.

During the year the company has profit of Rs. 127.58 Lakhs compare to Rs. 13.27 lakhs in previous year. Trend in Equity Markets, Commodities and Real estate will affect the business of the company.

At present the Audit Committee comprises of Three Directors. Details of the composition, number of meetings held during the year and their attendance are as under:

The Audit Committee has been constituted in conformity with the requirements of Section - 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is not applicable to the company.

Minutes of meetings of the Audit Committee are circulated to members of the Committee and the Board is kept apprised.

2) Remuneration Policy & Remuneration paid to Board of Directors:

The Nomination and Remuneration committee currently consist of 2 Non-executive Director. There were one meeting held during the year on 29-07-2023.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

The Independent Directors met without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The meeting of Independent Director was held on 14.02.2024 and they reviewed the Performance of Every Members of the various committees and the Board as a whole.

FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMACE OF THE BOARD. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of 134(3)(p) the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually including Independent Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The evaluation was carried on the basis of structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, level of engagement and participation, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The Board has expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. In pursuant to Regulation 17(10) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire board of directors which includes - (a) Performance of the directors; and (b) Fulfillment of the independence criteria as specified in the regulations and their independence from the management.

Criteria adopted for evaluation:

The Board shall evaluate the roles, functions, duties of Independent Directors (IDs) of the Company. Each ID shall be evaluated by all other directors not by the Director being evaluated. The board shall also review the manner in which IDs follow guidelines of professional conduct. Further, in a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, the Board as whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated.

i. Performance review of all the Non-Independent Directors of the company on the basis of the activities undertaken by them, expectation of board and level of participation;

ii. Performance review of the Chairman of the Company in terms of level of competence of chairman in steering the company;

iii. The review and assessment of the flow of information by the Company to the board and manner in which the deliberations take place, the manner of placing the agenda and the contents therein;

iv. The review of the performance of the directors individually, its own performance as well as evaluation of working of its committees shall be carried out by the board;

v. On the basis of performance evaluation, it shall be determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of ID subject to all other applicable compliances.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their Remuneration.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provision to the provision of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the listing Agreement your company has established a Vigil Mechanism of the company which also incorporates Whistle Blower Policy for its Directors and employees to safeguard against victimization of persons who use vigil mechanism and to report genuine concerns. The Audit Committee of your company shall oversee the Vigil Mechanism.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY:

Details of internal Control system are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms the part of the Directors Report.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

Internal Financial Control remains an important component to foster confidence in a companys financial reporting, and ultimately, streamlining the process to adopt best practices. In pursuance to provisions of Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(5)(viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 your Company has in place adequate internal controls with reference to financial statements and are operating effectively. The Company has devised proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with size and nature of Business. The Board has appointed M/s. Pritesh Shah & Co.

Chartered Accountants as a Third party Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 in order to ensure proper internal financial control.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OEJRISIC MANAGEMENTJPOLICY;

The Board of Directors of the Company has taken necessary measures regarding potential risk affecting the company. Further risk to the Company is provided in Management Discussion and Analysis in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN. INVESTMENTS MADE. GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED:

The details of Loans, investments, guarantees and securities covered under provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the Standalone Financial Statements and are in ordinary course of Business.

DEPOSITS:

The company has not accepted the Deposits from the Public during the year under report.

LISTING:

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES:

To provide best services to the shareholders and investors, companys equity shares are made available for dematerialization in electronic form in the Depository systems operated by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Director Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31" March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

2. That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year under review.

3. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31" March, 2024 on a going concern basis.

5. That the director had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

PARTICULARS OF THE EMPLOYEES:

The company has no employee drawing the remuneration of Rs 5 lacs per Month or Rs 60 lacs per annum. Whereas the disclosure as required under Rule 5(1) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

1. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year. - The Company is paying remuneration to Directors name Mr. Bajranglal Agarwal, Mrs. Pushpadevi Bajranglal Agarwal - Rs 3 Lakhs Each Per annum & Rs 1.68 lakhs to Company Secretary.

2. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary in the financial year: NIL

3. The percentage increase in the median salaries of employees in the financial year: N.A.

4. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company: (Eleven)

5. Percentage increase or decrease in the market quotation of the shares of the Company in comparison to the rate at which the Company come out with the last Public Offer: N.A

6. Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of the employee other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration: NA

7. The Key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the Directors: N.A.

The Company affirms remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company. There is no employee covered under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

SEBI notified SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations) on 2nd September, 2015 which was implemented within a period of Ninety Days of the Notification i.e. by 1" December, 2015.

The new Listing Regulations has provided exemption under regulation 15(2) (a) from applicability of Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clause (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C,D and E of Schedule V in respect of listed entities having paid-up Equity share Capital not exceeding rupees ten crores and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crores as on the last day of the previous financial year.

Your Company falls under the exemption criteria as laid down under Regulation 15(2)(a) and therefore, not required mandatorily to comply with the said regulations.

The Company therefore is not required to make disclosures in Corporate Governance Report as specified in Para C of Schedule V to the Listing Regulations.

However, pursuant to Regulation 15(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notwithstanding sub-regulation (2) of regulation 15, the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 shall continue to apply, wherever applicable.

The certificate as required under Schedule V (E) of the Listing Regulations, regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this report.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has established a code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The necessary preventive actions, including closure of trading window around the time of any price sensitive events information are taken care. All covered person have given declarations affirming compliance with the said code. The detailed policy is uploaded on website of the Company.

DISCLOSURE FOR MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The provision of Application of Cost Record in Compliance of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 & in respect of section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE. 2016 f31 OF 20161 DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the year under review, the Company has not made any application before the National Company Law Tribunal under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for recovery of outstanding loans against customer and there is no pending proceeding against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE HANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

It is Not Applicable to the Company, during the financial year.

STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with Ind AS as prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has also complied with the directions issued by RBI from time to time.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

