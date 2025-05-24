iifl-logo
Tirupati Fin-Lease Ltd Board Meeting

Mar 5, 2022|12:59:48 PM

Tirup. Fin-Lease CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 May 202517 May 2025
Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2025 on dated 24/05/2025 Approval of Audited Result for the Qtr and year ended 31-03-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and take on record the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and take on record the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - ADOPTION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QTR AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEP 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and take on record the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. other as per attached file OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

