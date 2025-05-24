Board Meeting 24 May 2025 17 May 2025

Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2025 on dated 24/05/2025 Approval of Audited Result for the Qtr and year ended 31-03-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and take on record the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Tirupati Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and take on record the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - ADOPTION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QTR AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEP 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024