on Standalone Financial Results of Tirupati sarjan Limited

To

the Members of TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tirupati Sarjan Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by section 133 the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statement.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue recognition for real estate projects (as described in note 3.1 of note of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company applies Ind AS 115 for recognition of revenue from real estate projects, which is being recognised at a point in time upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the underlying asset. Our audit procedures included: Considering application of Ind AS 115 involves significant judgment in identifying performance obligations and determining when control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer, the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance of the policies with Ind AS 115. • Obtained and understood revenue recognition process including identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the asset underlying the performance obligation to the customer. • Read the legal opinion obtained by the Company to determine the point in time at which the control is transferred in accordance with the underlying agreements. • Tested, revenue related transactions with the underlying customer contracts, sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognised. • Assessed the revenue-related disclosures included in Note 3.1 of note to the Standalone financial statements. Assessing the carrying value of Inventory and advances paid for land procurement (as described in note 8 of notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Companys inventory comprises of ongoing and completed real estate projects, launched projects and development rights. As at March 31, 2023, the carrying values of inventories amounts to Rs. 8353.76 lakhs. Our audit procedures/testing included, among others: The inventories are carried at the lower of the cost and net realizable value (NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current prices, and expected date of commencement and completion of the project, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • Read and evaluated the accounting policies and disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to inventories; Considering significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories in the financial statements and the involvement of significant estimation and judgment in such assessment of NRV, the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Understood and reviewed the managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for determination of NRV of the inventories including considerations given to impact of Covid-19; Further, the Company has made various advances and deposits to various parties during the ordinary course of business. • Tested the NRV of the inventories to its carrying value in books on sample basis. With respect to land advance given, the net recoverable value is based on the managements estimates and internal documentation, which include, among other things, the likelihood when the land acquisition would be completed, the expected date of plan approvals for commencement of project, estimation of sale prices and construction costs and Companys business plans in respect of such planned developments. • Where the Company involved specialists to perform valuations, we also performed the following procedures: o Obtained and read the valuation report used by the management for determining the NRV; o Considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the specialist involved in determination of valuation. o Involved experts to review the assumptions used by the management specialists. For land advance, our audit procedures included the following: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has reassessed its future business plans and key assumptions as at March 31, 2024 while assessing the adequacy of carrying value of inventories and land. • Obtained status update from the management and verified the underlying documents for related developments. • Compared the acquisition cost of the underlying land with current market price in similar locations. • Evaluated the management assessment w.r.t. recoverability of those advances and changes if any, in the business plans relating to such advances including considerations given to the impact of Covid-19. Assessing impairment of Investments in subsidiary The Company has significant investments in its subsidiary. As at March 31, 2024, the carrying values of Companys investment in its subsidiary amounts to Rs. 343.34 lakhs. Our procedures in assessing the managements judgement for the impairment assessment included, among others, the following: Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets". • Assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount of the investments including considerations given to impact of Covid-19; In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has reassessed its future business plans and key assumptions as at March 31, 2024 while assessing the adequacy of carrying value of investments. • Obtained and read the valuation report used by the management for determining the fair value (recoverable amount) of its investments; For investments where impairment indicators exist, significant judgments are required to determine the key assumptions used in the valuation model and methodology, such as revenue growth, discount rates etc. • Considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the management specialist involved in determination of valuation; Considering, the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement, the same has been considered as key audit matter • Tested the fair value of the investment as mentioned in the valuation report to the carrying value in books; • Made inquiries with management to understand key drivers of the cash flow forecasts, discount rates, etc. • Involved experts to review the assumptions used by the management specialists. We reviewed the disclosures made in the financial statements regarding such investments. Related party transactions The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the ordinary course of business at arms length. These include making new or additional investments in its subsidiaries; lending loans to related parties; sales and purchases to and from related parties, etc. as disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Our procedures / testing included the following: We identified the accuracy and completeness of the related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties and regulatory compliances thereon, during the year ended March 31,2024. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions; • Read minutes of shareholder meetings, board meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance in connection with Companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length; • Tested, related party transactions with the underlying contracts, confirmation letters and other supporting documents; • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company have pending litigations which would not have material impact on its financial position - Refer Annexure A of CARO 2020.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXUREA

Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

Referred to in of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

I) a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not possess Intangible Assets.

b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital facility excess of five corers rupee in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company. -

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to subsidiaries.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the Information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries as below:

Loan (Rs in lacs) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - Joint Ventures - - Others (122.19) B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases* - Subsidiaries 3161.86 - Joint Ventures - - Others 790.12

* The amounts reported are gross amounts including accrued interest (wherever applicable), without considering provision made.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv ) The company has not given any loans, investments guarantees, and security In respect of loans, investments guarantees, and security the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v ) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi ) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii ) a) The Company does not have any liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for the following :

Nature of Dues Amount (in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Gratuity Provision 4.40 F.Y. 2023-24 Gratuity Provision 2.82 F.Y. 2022-23 Gratuity Provision 26.95 Upto F.Y. 2021-22

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax NIL 2006-07 High Court Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 5.31 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central, State and Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 14.71 2017-18 CESTAT The Central, State and Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 131.29 2018-19 CESTAT The Finance Act,1994 Service Tax 239.44 2007 to 2013 CESTAT The Finance Act,1994 Service Tax 75.95 Oct 2011 to Sept 2012 CESTAT

viii ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix ) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has taken a term loan during the year and it is utilized for the purpose for which term loan has taken.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x ) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi ) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii ) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii ) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, All transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv ) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31st March, 2024.

xv ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi ) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)? of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in theimmediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TIRUPATI SARJAN LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TIRUPATI SARJAN LIMITED (the Company) as of 31- Mar-2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-Mar-2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.