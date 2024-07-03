SectorRealty
Open₹18.05
Prev. Close₹18.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹7
Day's High₹19.45
Day's Low₹17.26
52 Week's High₹21.62
52 Week's Low₹11.75
Book Value₹26.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.07
P/E13.54
EPS1.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.5
16.5
16.5
16.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.58
63.63
60.61
58.6
Net Worth
84.08
80.13
77.11
75.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65
119.49
165.17
130.52
yoy growth (%)
-45.6
-27.65
26.54
10.48
Raw materials
-17.2
-38.64
-83.6
-58.58
As % of sales
26.46
32.33
50.62
44.88
Employee costs
-4.82
-5.22
-5.89
-6.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.68
4.59
8.59
9.15
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.83
-0.77
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.55
-1.56
-2.99
-3.12
Working capital
9.3
3.27
-4.27
-28.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.6
-27.65
26.54
10.48
Op profit growth
-23.11
-22.28
20.37
23.98
EBIT growth
-21.93
-16.05
-3.32
13.09
Net profit growth
-62.47
-45.84
-7.19
6.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jitendrakumar I Patel
Managing Director
Jashwant Bhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Ruchir Rushikeshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Jayraj Purushottamdas Mehta
Whole-time Director
Ankit Rajesh Shah
Independent Director
Milap Rajendrakumar Modi
Independent Director
Pratikkumar Patel
Additional Director
Shivangi Hitenkumar Gor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpit J Vyas
Summary
Tirupati Sarjan Limited (formerly known as Tirupati Housing And Finance Limited) was incorporated on January 4, 1995 to undertake civil construction and real estate development business. The Company changed its name to Tirupati Sarjan Limited, since December 11, 1995.The Company is among the most reputed & renowned real estste companies, serving innumerable customers in various cities of Gujarat, since 4th January,1995. Core objective of the Company is to provide pre-eminent housing at affordable prices catering to the middle class families of North Gujarat. As a Group, Company executed over 100 projects during its tenure from its inception till date. Company got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange since June 24, 1996 with a Public Issue of 15 lacs Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 150 lacs.Presently, the Company is engaged into civil construction and real estate development business. It specialised in developing residential, commercial and government projects across Asia and Africa. It specializes in developing government projects in Sabarkantha Mehsana, Patan, and Surat districts specially covering Visnagar, Patan, Mehsana, Palanpur, Sidhpur, Vijapur, Surat and Himmatnagar.Since 2007, the company expanded its operations in Residential, Commercial & Infra projects in Africa. Not only public but also Government authorities have utmost faith in Companys projects. It executed many landmark projects in Housing, Commercial & Infra Sectors mainly in Kampal
The Tirupati Sarjan Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is ₹59.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is 13.54 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Sarjan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is ₹11.75 and ₹21.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.00%, 3 Years at 22.99%, 1 Year at 42.46%, 6 Month at 27.74%, 3 Month at 7.85% and 1 Month at 15.85%.
