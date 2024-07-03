iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Share Price

17.9
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open18.05
  • Day's High19.45
  • 52 Wk High21.62
  • Prev. Close18.42
  • Day's Low17.26
  • 52 Wk Low 11.75
  • Turnover (lac)7
  • P/E13.54
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value26.17
  • EPS1.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.07
  • Div. Yield0
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

18.05

Prev. Close

18.42

Turnover(Lac.)

7

Day's High

19.45

Day's Low

17.26

52 Week's High

21.62

52 Week's Low

11.75

Book Value

26.17

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.07

P/E

13.54

EPS

1.36

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.38%

Non-Promoter- 59.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.5

16.5

16.5

16.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.58

63.63

60.61

58.6

Net Worth

84.08

80.13

77.11

75.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65

119.49

165.17

130.52

yoy growth (%)

-45.6

-27.65

26.54

10.48

Raw materials

-17.2

-38.64

-83.6

-58.58

As % of sales

26.46

32.33

50.62

44.88

Employee costs

-4.82

-5.22

-5.89

-6.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.68

4.59

8.59

9.15

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.83

-0.77

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.55

-1.56

-2.99

-3.12

Working capital

9.3

3.27

-4.27

-28.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.6

-27.65

26.54

10.48

Op profit growth

-23.11

-22.28

20.37

23.98

EBIT growth

-21.93

-16.05

-3.32

13.09

Net profit growth

-62.47

-45.84

-7.19

6.47

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jitendrakumar I Patel

Managing Director

Jashwant Bhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Ruchir Rushikeshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Jayraj Purushottamdas Mehta

Whole-time Director

Ankit Rajesh Shah

Independent Director

Milap Rajendrakumar Modi

Independent Director

Pratikkumar Patel

Additional Director

Shivangi Hitenkumar Gor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpit J Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Sarjan Limited (formerly known as Tirupati Housing And Finance Limited) was incorporated on January 4, 1995 to undertake civil construction and real estate development business. The Company changed its name to Tirupati Sarjan Limited, since December 11, 1995.The Company is among the most reputed & renowned real estste companies, serving innumerable customers in various cities of Gujarat, since 4th January,1995. Core objective of the Company is to provide pre-eminent housing at affordable prices catering to the middle class families of North Gujarat. As a Group, Company executed over 100 projects during its tenure from its inception till date. Company got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange since June 24, 1996 with a Public Issue of 15 lacs Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 150 lacs.Presently, the Company is engaged into civil construction and real estate development business. It specialised in developing residential, commercial and government projects across Asia and Africa. It specializes in developing government projects in Sabarkantha Mehsana, Patan, and Surat districts specially covering Visnagar, Patan, Mehsana, Palanpur, Sidhpur, Vijapur, Surat and Himmatnagar.Since 2007, the company expanded its operations in Residential, Commercial & Infra projects in Africa. Not only public but also Government authorities have utmost faith in Companys projects. It executed many landmark projects in Housing, Commercial & Infra Sectors mainly in Kampal
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Sarjan Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Sarjan Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is ₹59.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is 13.54 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Sarjan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is ₹11.75 and ₹21.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd?

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.00%, 3 Years at 22.99%, 1 Year at 42.46%, 6 Month at 27.74%, 3 Month at 7.85% and 1 Month at 15.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Sarjan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

