Summary

Tirupati Sarjan Limited (formerly known as Tirupati Housing And Finance Limited) was incorporated on January 4, 1995 to undertake civil construction and real estate development business. The Company changed its name to Tirupati Sarjan Limited, since December 11, 1995.The Company is among the most reputed & renowned real estste companies, serving innumerable customers in various cities of Gujarat, since 4th January,1995. Core objective of the Company is to provide pre-eminent housing at affordable prices catering to the middle class families of North Gujarat. As a Group, Company executed over 100 projects during its tenure from its inception till date. Company got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange since June 24, 1996 with a Public Issue of 15 lacs Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 150 lacs.Presently, the Company is engaged into civil construction and real estate development business. It specialised in developing residential, commercial and government projects across Asia and Africa. It specializes in developing government projects in Sabarkantha Mehsana, Patan, and Surat districts specially covering Visnagar, Patan, Mehsana, Palanpur, Sidhpur, Vijapur, Surat and Himmatnagar.Since 2007, the company expanded its operations in Residential, Commercial & Infra projects in Africa. Not only public but also Government authorities have utmost faith in Companys projects. It executed many landmark projects in Housing, Commercial & Infra Sectors mainly in Kampal

