Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.44
(3.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65

119.49

165.17

130.52

yoy growth (%)

-45.6

-27.65

26.54

10.48

Raw materials

-17.2

-38.64

-83.6

-58.58

As % of sales

26.46

32.33

50.62

44.88

Employee costs

-4.82

-5.22

-5.89

-6.11

As % of sales

7.41

4.36

3.56

4.68

Other costs

-34.18

-64.19

-60.94

-53.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.58

53.71

36.89

41.06

Operating profit

8.79

11.43

14.71

12.22

OPM

13.53

9.57

8.91

9.36

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.83

-0.77

-0.71

Interest expense

-8.5

-8.45

-6.95

-6.93

Other income

2.32

2.44

1.6

4.57

Profit before tax

1.68

4.59

8.59

9.15

Taxes

-0.55

-1.56

-2.99

-3.12

Tax rate

-32.63

-34.04

-34.9

-34.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.13

3.02

5.59

6.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.13

3.02

5.59

6.02

yoy growth (%)

-62.47

-45.84

-7.19

6.47

NPM

1.74

2.53

3.38

4.61

