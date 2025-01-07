Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65
119.49
165.17
130.52
yoy growth (%)
-45.6
-27.65
26.54
10.48
Raw materials
-17.2
-38.64
-83.6
-58.58
As % of sales
26.46
32.33
50.62
44.88
Employee costs
-4.82
-5.22
-5.89
-6.11
As % of sales
7.41
4.36
3.56
4.68
Other costs
-34.18
-64.19
-60.94
-53.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.58
53.71
36.89
41.06
Operating profit
8.79
11.43
14.71
12.22
OPM
13.53
9.57
8.91
9.36
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.83
-0.77
-0.71
Interest expense
-8.5
-8.45
-6.95
-6.93
Other income
2.32
2.44
1.6
4.57
Profit before tax
1.68
4.59
8.59
9.15
Taxes
-0.55
-1.56
-2.99
-3.12
Tax rate
-32.63
-34.04
-34.9
-34.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.13
3.02
5.59
6.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.13
3.02
5.59
6.02
yoy growth (%)
-62.47
-45.84
-7.19
6.47
NPM
1.74
2.53
3.38
4.61
