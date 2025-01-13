Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.5
16.5
16.5
16.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.58
63.63
60.61
58.6
Net Worth
84.08
80.13
77.11
75.1
Minority Interest
Debt
59.61
56.17
50.25
56.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
143.8
136.3
127.36
131.75
Fixed Assets
8.98
8.23
4.75
4.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.88
11.11
8.92
8.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.16
0.12
0
Networking Capital
117.77
114.35
111.79
112
Inventories
83.54
69.52
69.83
64.58
Inventory Days
362.61
Sundry Debtors
38.92
43.67
8.3
11.91
Debtor Days
66.87
Other Current Assets
69.98
72.79
78.14
80.41
Sundry Creditors
-41.1
-37.99
-17.78
-22.21
Creditor Days
124.7
Other Current Liabilities
-33.57
-33.64
-26.7
-22.69
Cash
2.98
2.47
1.78
6.62
Total Assets
143.79
136.32
127.36
131.75
