iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.9
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

Tirupati Sarjan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.68

4.59

8.59

9.15

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.83

-0.77

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.55

-1.56

-2.99

-3.12

Working capital

9.3

3.27

-4.27

-28.69

Other operating items

Operating

9.5

5.46

0.55

-23.37

Capital expenditure

-0.84

1.26

0

0.18

Free cash flow

8.66

6.72

0.54

-23.19

Equity raised

114.92

103.61

87.17

75.77

Investing

-0.08

1.63

0.08

2.98

Financing

59.56

32.58

15.75

16.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.98

Net in cash

183.07

144.54

103.54

73.34

Tirupati Sarjan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.