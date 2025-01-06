Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.68
4.59
8.59
9.15
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.83
-0.77
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.55
-1.56
-2.99
-3.12
Working capital
9.3
3.27
-4.27
-28.69
Other operating items
Operating
9.5
5.46
0.55
-23.37
Capital expenditure
-0.84
1.26
0
0.18
Free cash flow
8.66
6.72
0.54
-23.19
Equity raised
114.92
103.61
87.17
75.77
Investing
-0.08
1.63
0.08
2.98
Financing
59.56
32.58
15.75
16.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.98
Net in cash
183.07
144.54
103.54
73.34
