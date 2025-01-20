Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.88
-13.07
18.77
7.48
Op profit growth
-9.92
106.98
4.03
-539.22
EBIT growth
-5.71
22.61
29.62
388.42
Net profit growth
-21.91
107.27
-698.31
-95.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.58
12.38
5.2
5.93
EBIT margin
14.82
12.91
9.15
8.38
Net profit margin
2.78
2.92
1.22
-0.24
RoCE
11.51
13.92
12.95
9.37
RoNW
1.65
2.25
1.14
-0.2
RoA
0.54
0.78
0.43
-0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.1
1.22
0.17
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.3
Cash EPS
0.76
1.09
0.37
-0.42
Book value per share
16.25
15.21
14.44
13.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.77
10.98
106.47
0
P/CEPS
5.41
12.23
48.49
-56.28
P/B
0.25
0.88
1.25
1.71
EV/EBIDTA
6.15
7.13
8.01
11.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
46.57
-334.99
Tax payout
-30.14
-35.32
-82.85
268.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.67
41.6
28.76
36.74
Inventory days
409.1
366.56
357.85
441.94
Creditor days
-141.62
-102.91
-73.53
-75.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-1.47
-1.26
-0.93
Net debt / equity
1.95
1.99
1.56
1.63
Net debt / op. profit
6.24
5.37
8.27
8.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.97
-33.73
-51.69
-45.57
Employee costs
-4.41
-3.24
-3.46
-4.52
Other costs
-53.03
-50.63
-39.63
-43.96
