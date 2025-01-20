iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Key Ratios

17.19
(-0.52%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:33:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.88

-13.07

18.77

7.48

Op profit growth

-9.92

106.98

4.03

-539.22

EBIT growth

-5.71

22.61

29.62

388.42

Net profit growth

-21.91

107.27

-698.31

-95.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.58

12.38

5.2

5.93

EBIT margin

14.82

12.91

9.15

8.38

Net profit margin

2.78

2.92

1.22

-0.24

RoCE

11.51

13.92

12.95

9.37

RoNW

1.65

2.25

1.14

-0.2

RoA

0.54

0.78

0.43

-0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.1

1.22

0.17

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.3

Cash EPS

0.76

1.09

0.37

-0.42

Book value per share

16.25

15.21

14.44

13.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.77

10.98

106.47

0

P/CEPS

5.41

12.23

48.49

-56.28

P/B

0.25

0.88

1.25

1.71

EV/EBIDTA

6.15

7.13

8.01

11.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

46.57

-334.99

Tax payout

-30.14

-35.32

-82.85

268.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.67

41.6

28.76

36.74

Inventory days

409.1

366.56

357.85

441.94

Creditor days

-141.62

-102.91

-73.53

-75.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-1.47

-1.26

-0.93

Net debt / equity

1.95

1.99

1.56

1.63

Net debt / op. profit

6.24

5.37

8.27

8.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.97

-33.73

-51.69

-45.57

Employee costs

-4.41

-3.24

-3.46

-4.52

Other costs

-53.03

-50.63

-39.63

-43.96

