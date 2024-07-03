Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Summary

Tirupati Sarjan Limited (formerly known as Tirupati Housing And Finance Limited) was incorporated on January 4, 1995 to undertake civil construction and real estate development business. The Company changed its name to Tirupati Sarjan Limited, since December 11, 1995.The Company is among the most reputed & renowned real estste companies, serving innumerable customers in various cities of Gujarat, since 4th January,1995. Core objective of the Company is to provide pre-eminent housing at affordable prices catering to the middle class families of North Gujarat. As a Group, Company executed over 100 projects during its tenure from its inception till date. Company got listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange since June 24, 1996 with a Public Issue of 15 lacs Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 150 lacs.Presently, the Company is engaged into civil construction and real estate development business. It specialised in developing residential, commercial and government projects across Asia and Africa. It specializes in developing government projects in Sabarkantha Mehsana, Patan, and Surat districts specially covering Visnagar, Patan, Mehsana, Palanpur, Sidhpur, Vijapur, Surat and Himmatnagar.Since 2007, the company expanded its operations in Residential, Commercial & Infra projects in Africa. Not only public but also Government authorities have utmost faith in Companys projects. It executed many landmark projects in Housing, Commercial & Infra Sectors mainly in Kampala, Capital of Uganda(East Africa). From 2010 onwards, the Company ventured into infra projects announced by the Government of Gujarat like Court buliding, Jilla Panchyat building, Engineering College, Medical Colleges, GMERS staff quarters, Cancer & Research Institute, Govt. Collage, GMERC Medical Collage, etc.The Company so far completed and delivered over 100 projects in India consisting of residential estates, commercial shopping complexes, recreational parks and educational facilities, all on time deliveries. Projects spread across Asia and Africa; in particular India where it had a number of projects under development. Besides, it undertaken the construction work of Engineering colleges, Hospitals and Infrastructural Development work like Road development, Canals Bridges etc. After making its foray into real estate in India, Company emerged as one of the prominent Indian real estate companies building world-class housing and business projects. In a short span of years, Tirupati Group curved a niche for itself for providing affordable residential and commercial real estate solutions offering value for money to customers.The Company formed an Infra Division in 2008-09 with mainly focusing on undertaking Government projects. With rich experience of numerous projects, their expertise in mainly construction/ expansion of Educational Campuses, Hospital & Medical Campuses, Commercial Complexes, Guest/ Circuit House, Residential Bungalows & Apartments Institutional Buildings, Township & land Development and many more and had completed many Government projects. Apart from these, it was into residential and commercial projects in major cities of North Gujarat. It spread wings to other parts of Gujarat by launching high end luxurious residential project such as Tirupati Akruti Greenz in Ahmedabad located behind Nirma University.