TO

THE MEMBERS,

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report on business and operations of the Company together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

Financial Results:

[Amount in Lacs]

The summary of the financial results for the year is given below:

PARTICILARS Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Turnover and Other Income 19525.86 15842.40 Profit before Interest and Depreciation 1416.52 1295.60 Financial Expenses 680.86 776.11 Depreciation 130.73 130.96 Profit before Tax 604.93 415.51 Provision for Taxation (Including deferred tax) 210.08 113.28 Net Profit after Tax & adjustments 394.85 302.23

OPERATIONS REVIEW:

Income from Operations and Other Income during the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is Rs. 19,525.86 Lacs. Net Profit of the Company for the year under review after considering Depreciation and Provision for Tax and others is Rs. 394.85 Lacs.

DIVIDEND:

Your directors do not recommend payment of any Dividend for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 in order to conserve the resources of the Company, The Company will retain the earning for use in the future operations & Projects and strive to increase the net worth of stakeholders of the Company.

DEPOSIT:

During the period under review, Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Details of deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act-NIL INCREASING CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review, there were no changes in the capital structure of the Company.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Jitendrakumar Patel director of the Company (DIN: 00262902) & Mr. Jashwantbhai Director of the Company (DIN: 01490261) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends their re-appointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The following changes have been made to the Directors & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year 2023-24:

Sr. No. Name Designation Appointment or Resignation Appointment Date or Resignation Date 1. Milap Rajendrakumar Modi Independent Director Resignation 10.11.2023 2. Pooja Samip Shah Independent woman Director Resignation 30.05.2023 3. Shivangi Hitendrakumar Gor Independent woman Director Appointment 30.05.2023 4. Dorikkumar Anilkumar Patel Independent Director Appointment 10.11.2023

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

As per the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), at the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2019, the Members of the Company had appointed M/S. MAAK & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN- 135024W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office for a term of 5 (five) years from the conclusion of 24th (Twenty Four) Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 29th (Twenty Nine) Annual General Meeting.

However, Board approved the re-appointment of M\S. MAAK & Associated, Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN- 135024W), as Statutory Auditors of the company to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) years from the conclusion of 29th (Twenty-Nine) Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 34th (Thirty-four) Annual General Meeting of the Company. Relevant resolutions (Ordinary or Special, as applicable) seeking shareholders approval forms part of the Notice of ensuing AGM.

The Statutory Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024, there is no Qualified/Adverse Opinion from Statutory Auditor during the financial year under review.

COMMENT OF BOARD ON AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS:

There are no qualified/adverse remarks in the Auditors report, so no comments are required

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

In terms of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed CS Chetan B Patel, proprietor of M/s. Chetan Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the company, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the company for the FY 2023-24.

Your Company has received consent from CS Chetan B Patel-M/s. Chetan Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, to act as the auditor for conducting audit of the Secretarial records for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 furnished by Mr. Chetan B Patel-M/s. Chetan Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries for the Financial Year 2023-24 and it is attached with the directors report in Annexure D.

Reply to Observation of Secretarial Audit report

1. Regarding delay in SDD entries for Quarter June and September 2023, the management would like to express that due to not having a Qualified Company Secretary and Compliance officer there has been a delay in entering UPSI entries on time. However timely Closure of trading window has been made to avoid Insider trading by any designated person or Promoter or Promoter group of the Company.

2. Regarding non-intimation of Appointment and Resignation of Independent Director as per Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015 and vide circular no

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015, the management had intimated the change in the appointment and resignation of Independent director in the Outcome of board meeting as a due compliance of the said regulation.

3. Regarding the appointment of Independent director by way of ordinary resolution, the management hereby filed the Clarification as per Reg 25(2A) of SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015 dated 13.03.2024 "Provided that where a special resolution for the appointment of an independent director fails to get the requisite majority of votes but the votes cast in favour of the resolution exceed the votes cast against the resolution and the votes cast by the public shareholders in favour of the resolution exceed the votes cast against the resolution, then the appointment of such an independent director shall be deemed to have been made under sub- regulation (2A)" SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015.

4. Regarding, company has not filed various disclosures and a report within the prescribed period the management stated that due to oversight and lack of awareness, nothing has been done willfully or with malafide intention. Further, SE levied a fine on the company for the same which has been paid by the company.

5. Regarding Regulation 6 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as the vacancy of Company Secretary and compliance officer filled beyond 3 months of such vacancy by the company. However Erstwhile Company Secretary has resigned w.e.f. 24.12.2022 and thereafter Company secretary and compliance officer appointed on 2nd January 2024, as company did not find any suitable candidate due to other unavoidable circumstances the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

6. Regarding not sending notice of AGM before clear 21 days, Due to technical reasons, the Company was not able to upload the Notice within prescribed period.

7. Regarding non- filing of e-form MGT-14 for various events viz. re-appointment of Managing Director, raising funds and approval of Directors Report. On this, the management expressed that in absence of Company Secretary, the said e-forms had not been filed inadvertently

8. Regarding ineligibility for appointment of Mr. Dorikkumar Anilkumar Patel (DIN: 06578988) as an Independent Director, the flaws is hereby due to oversight and lack of awareness, and nothing has been done willfully or with malafide intention.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. Dilip Suthar as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143:

There is no any offence of fraud that has been committed in the company by its officers or employees of the company during the year.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively so as to ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of business operations. The Audit Committee in consultation with the internal auditors formulates the scope, functioning, periodicity and methodology for conducting the internal audit. The internal auditors carry out audit, covering inter alia, monitoring and evaluating the efficiency & adequacy of internal control systems in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations and submit their periodical internal audit reports to the Audit Committee. Based on the internal audit report and review by the Audit committee, process owners undertake necessary actions in their respective areas. The internal auditors have expressed that the internal control system in the Company is robust and effective. The Board has also put in place the requisite legal compliance framework to ensure compliance of all the applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

There are no associate companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). There was one subsidiary company Tirupati Development (U) Ltd in Uganda within the meaning of section 2(87) of the companies Act, 2013. which has become ceased to be the subsidiary of Tirupati Sarjan Limited

During the year, no new companies have become subsidiaries, JV or associate companies.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals, the gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time. The Notices of the Board Meetings are given well in advance to all the Directors of the Company.

During the year under review, 8 (Eight) Board meetings were held, with a gap between Meetings not exceeding the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. Details of Board and Board committee meetings held during the year are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year under review, the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Composition of Audit Committee of Directors, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Directors and Stakeholders

Relationship/Grievance Committee of Directors, number of meetings held of each Committee during the financial year 2023-24 and meetings attended by each member of the Committee as required under the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in Corporate Governance Report and forming part of the report.

The recommendations of the Audit Committee, as and when made to the Board, have been accepted by it.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

The Company has adopted above mentioned policy, and it is available in details in the "Investor Zone" in the website of the company at http://www.tirupatisarjan.com.

THE CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted a Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism to establish a vigil mechanism for the directors and employees to report genuine concerns in such manner as may be prescribed and to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct.

EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of board, committees and individual directors was carried out during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The details of the loan provided, and investments made, if any, are as mentioned in the notes to accounts. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security falling under purview of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year under review. The Loans granted have been utilized by Company for their business purpose Further, company has made disinvestment from its subsidiary company. However, the funds of disinvestment has not been received by the company till date.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. The Company has not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in nature. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the top five hundred listed entities based on market capitalization are required to formulate the Dividend Distribution Policy. Accordingly, your Company is not required to formulate the Dividend Distribution Policy.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has laid down the procedures to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures and the Board has formulated Risk Management Policy to ensure that the Board, its Audit Committee and its management should collectively identify the risks impacting the Companys business and document their process of risk identification, risk minimization, risk optimization as a part of a risk management policy/ strategy. At present there is no identifiable risk which, in the opinion, of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

COROPRATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Information on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and initiative taken by the Company during the financial year 2023-24, pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and forming part of the report. (Annexure-C). The policy is available on the website of the Company on the web link: "http://www.tirupatisarjan.com/OurPolicies.php"

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As required by the Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 entered into with the Stock Exchanges, a detailed report on Corporate Governance is given as a part of the Annual Report. The Company is in full compliance with the requirements and disclosures that have to be made in this regard. The Auditors Certificate of the compliance with Corporate Governance requirements by the Company is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance. Report on Corporate Governance is given in this Annual Report, herewith attached as Annexure-B.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE PREVENTION,PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conductive work environment to its employees.

Your directors further state that during the year under review, your Company has not received any complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

COST RECORD:

Pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 read with Section 134 your Company has duly maintained the cost records as per sub-section 1 of section 148 of Companies Act, 2013.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

As per Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a separate section of management discussion and analysis out lining the business of your Ccompany forms part of this reports in Annexure A.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The information pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time relating the foregoing matter is given as under.

Your Company has taken necessary steps to conserve the energy and to protect environment. Your Company is continuously adapting to the new technology in the related fields of business and thereby striving to optimize customer satisfaction.

Foreign Exchange Earnings during the year: Rs. NIL (C.Y.) Rs. NIL (P.Y.) Foreign Exchange Outgo during the year : Rs. Nil (Same as Previous Year)

STATEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Your directors confirm all the Independent Directors of the Company during the year possess integrity, relevant expertise and experience required to best serve the interests of the Company. The Independent Directors have confirmed compliance of relevant provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointments and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Details Pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure E of this report.

IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no any material changes and commitments have occurred during above mentioned time period which affect the financial position of the company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information obtained by them, your Directors state that-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year i.e. at 31st March 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis:

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: -

The Company has received a declaration from the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as per section 149 of the companies Act, 2013.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your directors confirm that the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India, as applicable to the Company, have been duly complied with.

WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Act read with the applicable Rules, the Annual Return for the year ended 31st March 2024 will be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.tirupatisarjan.com/annual-report.html.

