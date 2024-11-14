iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Board Meeting

Tirupati Sarjan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
As attached As attached
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone un-audited financial results of the company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, 14th August 2024 have, inter alia, considered and/or approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
As attached.
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone audited financial results of the company for quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
TIRUPATI SARJAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited financial results of the company for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. As Attached we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tirupati Sarjan Limited at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th February 2024 inter-alia approved the Standalone Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Limited Review Report in the prescribed format received from statutory auditors on unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

