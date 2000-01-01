To,

The Members of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited, Indore

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), having registered office at 12, Agrawal Nagar, Main Road, Indore (MP), (PAN : AABCT1314J) (CIN : L15321MP1985PLC003181), which comprises the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of other Comprehensive Income), Standalone statement of changes in Equity and Standalone statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence, obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identify above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management & Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income and cash flows of Income and changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAs) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing. As applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act.2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of changes in equity and the Standalone statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the IndAs Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, Refer to our separate Report in Annexure B to this report.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, In our opinion and to the best of the our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 36 to the Standalone financial statements.

(b) The company did not have any Long-Term Contracts Including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where audit trail was enabled C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us

Place : Indore For, ABMS & Associates Date : 28th May 2024 Chartered Accountants (Registration Number: 030879C) CA Atul Sharma Partner M. No.: 075615 UDIN : 24075615BKEMDJ1845

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors report - 31 March 2024

With reference to the Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following :

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our section Report of even date)

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained records of PPE on Computerised mode. In our opinion PPE register is not properly maintained in terms of showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and read together with our comments in clause i. (a) (A) above, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipments. All the Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner over a period of Two to Three Years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature on its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such Property, Plant and Equipment verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination, of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the company.

(d) As informed and explained to us, the management has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company holding any benami property under the Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (previously known as Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management .In our opinion the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such Physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores rupees, in aggregate, from SBI and HDFC Bank. On the basis of our verification of relevant records, the quarterly returns or statements filed by company with the said banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or Advances, secured or unsecured , made Investments, guarantees provided, security given to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships ,Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act or other parties covered , in the nature of Loan or Advances . Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon by us.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security or has not made Investment covered under Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act 2013 therefore provisions of act are not applicable and hence clause 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon by us.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed there under. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records under (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to it.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Central sales tax, duty of excise, and value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

S.N. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which it relates Forum where Dispute is pending Remark (If Any) 1 (a) The Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty Rs. 7,35,04,267/- 2000-01 to 2004-05 Honble Supreme Court (Departments Appeal) – 1 (b) The Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty Rs. 1,99,32,192/- 2004-05 to 2005-06 Honble Supreme Court (Departments Appeal) –

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings dues to banks.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by the Bank or Financial Institution or Government or any Government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of Term loan during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries, Joint ventures or Associate Companies. Hence the requirement to report on Clause (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, that during the year, the Company has made a Preferential allotment of 1497654 Nos of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid at a Premium of Rs. 26.71 aggregating to Rs. 549.79 Lakhs to its Directors and Promoters. Except that, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of Shares or fully or partially or optionally Convertible Debentures during the year under audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds so raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there is no instance of fraud reportable under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) . Accordingly, the paragraph 3clause (xii) of the Order is not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable for all transactions with the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination the company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the Management the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and Explanation given to us the company is not required to be registered under 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities hence the reporting requirements under clause xvi(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Company is not a CIC hence the reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditor during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) With Best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us the clause 3 (xxi) is not applicable to the company.

Place : Indore For, ABMS & Associates Date : 28th May 2024 Chartered Accountants (Registration Number: 030879C) CA Atul Sharma Partner M. No.: 075615 UDIN : 4075615BKEMDJ1845

"Annexure B"

to the Independent Auditors Report on The Standalone Financial Statement of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tirupati Starch and Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the company over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations gives to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement of the company over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.