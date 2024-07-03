iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

183.75
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open188.5
  • Day's High188.5
  • 52 Wk High263.85
  • Prev. Close175.2
  • Day's Low176.05
  • 52 Wk Low 122
  • Turnover (lac)15.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.08
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)176.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

188.5

Prev. Close

175.2

Turnover(Lac.)

15.07

Day's High

188.5

Day's Low

176.05

52 Week's High

263.85

52 Week's Low

122

Book Value

54.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

176.2

P/E

0

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 26.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.89

14.38

13.29

13.29

Preference Capital

1.37

1.26

1.16

0

Reserves

37.62

31.64

22.76

14.49

Net Worth

54.88

47.28

37.21

27.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

199.99

271.63

199.06

174.68

yoy growth (%)

-26.37

36.45

13.95

10.51

Raw materials

-143.11

-217.66

-143.34

-129.7

As % of sales

71.55

80.13

72

74.25

Employee costs

-7.79

-6.86

-4.98

-5.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.06

1.56

2.23

-0.84

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.81

-4.69

-4.57

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.41

-0.45

1.1

Working capital

35.34

-47.39

0.83

11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.37

36.45

13.95

10.51

Op profit growth

12.1

-17.53

30.67

38.36

EBIT growth

6.69

-38.43

56.14

151.16

Net profit growth

-10.81

-35.13

55.28

-175.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

306.11

364.21

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

306.11

364.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.58

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Prakash Bafna

Whole-time Director

Ramesh Chandra Goyal

Non Executive Director

Pramila Jajodia

Non Executive Director

Shashikala Mangal

Managing Director

Amit Modi

Independent Director

NITIN KUMAR GUPTA

Whole-time Director

Yogesh Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Ramesh Agrawal

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ramdas Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anurag Kumar Saxena

Independent Director

Akshat Garg.

Independent Director

Sagar Jajodia

Independent Director

Sandeep Agrawal

Independent Director

Yashwant Nandecha

Independent Director

Babu Lal Mangal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.85, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited(TSCL) was promoted by Damodar Modi. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of and distribution of Maize Starch Powder, Dextrose Anhydrous, Dextrose Monohydrate, Liquid Glucose, Tirulose, Vervosize, White Dextrin, Yellow Dextrin, etc.The Company commenced its commercial production in Dec.89. It expanded the Forward Integration Project in 1996 and started producing Dextrous Anhydrous and Dextrous Monohydrate. It came out with a public issue in May 94 to part-finance the project. Machinery was purchased from Alfa Laval, Sweden. In 2012-13, Company started construction of factory premises for manufacturing New Starch Plant at Dhar, in Madhya Pradesh.
Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹176.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹122 and ₹263.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.66%, 3 Years at 47.05%, 1 Year at 32.78%, 6 Month at -24.87%, 3 Month at 17.66% and 1 Month at 1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.04 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 26.71 %

