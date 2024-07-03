Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹188.5
Prev. Close₹175.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.07
Day's High₹188.5
Day's Low₹176.05
52 Week's High₹263.85
52 Week's Low₹122
Book Value₹54.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)176.2
P/E0
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.89
14.38
13.29
13.29
Preference Capital
1.37
1.26
1.16
0
Reserves
37.62
31.64
22.76
14.49
Net Worth
54.88
47.28
37.21
27.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
199.99
271.63
199.06
174.68
yoy growth (%)
-26.37
36.45
13.95
10.51
Raw materials
-143.11
-217.66
-143.34
-129.7
As % of sales
71.55
80.13
72
74.25
Employee costs
-7.79
-6.86
-4.98
-5.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.06
1.56
2.23
-0.84
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.81
-4.69
-4.57
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.41
-0.45
1.1
Working capital
35.34
-47.39
0.83
11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.37
36.45
13.95
10.51
Op profit growth
12.1
-17.53
30.67
38.36
EBIT growth
6.69
-38.43
56.14
151.16
Net profit growth
-10.81
-35.13
55.28
-175.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
306.11
364.21
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
306.11
364.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Prakash Bafna
Whole-time Director
Ramesh Chandra Goyal
Non Executive Director
Pramila Jajodia
Non Executive Director
Shashikala Mangal
Managing Director
Amit Modi
Independent Director
NITIN KUMAR GUPTA
Whole-time Director
Yogesh Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Ramesh Agrawal
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ramdas Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anurag Kumar Saxena
Independent Director
Akshat Garg.
Independent Director
Sagar Jajodia
Independent Director
Sandeep Agrawal
Independent Director
Yashwant Nandecha
Independent Director
Babu Lal Mangal
Reports by Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.85, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited(TSCL) was promoted by Damodar Modi. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of and distribution of Maize Starch Powder, Dextrose Anhydrous, Dextrose Monohydrate, Liquid Glucose, Tirulose, Vervosize, White Dextrin, Yellow Dextrin, etc.The Company commenced its commercial production in Dec.89. It expanded the Forward Integration Project in 1996 and started producing Dextrous Anhydrous and Dextrous Monohydrate. It came out with a public issue in May 94 to part-finance the project. Machinery was purchased from Alfa Laval, Sweden. In 2012-13, Company started construction of factory premises for manufacturing New Starch Plant at Dhar, in Madhya Pradesh.
Read More
The Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹183.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹176.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd is ₹122 and ₹263.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.66%, 3 Years at 47.05%, 1 Year at 32.78%, 6 Month at -24.87%, 3 Month at 17.66% and 1 Month at 1.98%.
