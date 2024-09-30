|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM). AGM will be held Physically as well as through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, on the 30th day of September, 2024 at 1.00 PM (IST) at the registered Office of the Company at Shree Ram Chambers, 12-Agrawal Nagar, Main Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, 452001. Submission of Outcome of 38th Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
