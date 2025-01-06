iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Tirupati Starch FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.06

1.56

2.23

-0.84

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.81

-4.69

-4.57

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.41

-0.45

1.1

Working capital

35.34

-47.39

0.83

11

Other operating items

Operating

31.24

-51.05

-2.09

6.68

Capital expenditure

20.17

0

5.66

9.73

Free cash flow

51.41

-51.06

3.57

16.41

Equity raised

36.41

25.58

16.88

8.57

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

58.25

26.35

46.71

46.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

146.07

0.87

67.17

71.75

