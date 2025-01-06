Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.06
1.56
2.23
-0.84
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.81
-4.69
-4.57
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.41
-0.45
1.1
Working capital
35.34
-47.39
0.83
11
Other operating items
Operating
31.24
-51.05
-2.09
6.68
Capital expenditure
20.17
0
5.66
9.73
Free cash flow
51.41
-51.06
3.57
16.41
Equity raised
36.41
25.58
16.88
8.57
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
58.25
26.35
46.71
46.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
146.07
0.87
67.17
71.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.