Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

185.45
(4.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:11:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

199.99

271.63

199.06

174.68

yoy growth (%)

-26.37

36.45

13.95

10.51

Raw materials

-143.11

-217.66

-143.34

-129.7

As % of sales

71.55

80.13

72

74.25

Employee costs

-7.79

-6.86

-4.98

-5.52

As % of sales

3.89

2.52

2.5

3.16

Other costs

-39.84

-38.86

-40.74

-31.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.92

14.3

20.46

18.21

Operating profit

9.23

8.23

9.98

7.64

OPM

4.61

3.03

5.01

4.37

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.81

-4.69

-4.57

Interest expense

-3.11

-2.35

-4.12

-4.91

Other income

0.06

0.49

1.06

1

Profit before tax

1.06

1.56

2.23

-0.84

Taxes

-0.03

-0.41

-0.45

1.1

Tax rate

-3.48

-26.28

-20.57

-130.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.02

1.15

1.77

0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.88

Net profit

1.02

1.15

1.77

1.14

yoy growth (%)

-10.81

-35.13

55.28

-175.36

NPM

0.51

0.42

0.89

0.65

