|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
199.99
271.63
199.06
174.68
yoy growth (%)
-26.37
36.45
13.95
10.51
Raw materials
-143.11
-217.66
-143.34
-129.7
As % of sales
71.55
80.13
72
74.25
Employee costs
-7.79
-6.86
-4.98
-5.52
As % of sales
3.89
2.52
2.5
3.16
Other costs
-39.84
-38.86
-40.74
-31.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.92
14.3
20.46
18.21
Operating profit
9.23
8.23
9.98
7.64
OPM
4.61
3.03
5.01
4.37
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.81
-4.69
-4.57
Interest expense
-3.11
-2.35
-4.12
-4.91
Other income
0.06
0.49
1.06
1
Profit before tax
1.06
1.56
2.23
-0.84
Taxes
-0.03
-0.41
-0.45
1.1
Tax rate
-3.48
-26.28
-20.57
-130.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.02
1.15
1.77
0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.88
Net profit
1.02
1.15
1.77
1.14
yoy growth (%)
-10.81
-35.13
55.28
-175.36
NPM
0.51
0.42
0.89
0.65
