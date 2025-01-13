Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.89
14.38
13.29
13.29
Preference Capital
1.37
1.26
1.16
0
Reserves
37.62
31.64
22.76
14.49
Net Worth
54.88
47.28
37.21
27.78
Minority Interest
Debt
152.13
88.67
75.5
54.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.3
7.09
7.71
7.26
Total Liabilities
217.31
143.04
120.42
89.68
Fixed Assets
119.4
100.93
77.11
77.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.29
0
1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.47
4.92
6.03
6.76
Networking Capital
88
28.93
35.59
4.7
Inventories
48.64
13.8
32.64
15.27
Inventory Days
27.86
Sundry Debtors
34.4
33.05
30.43
24.45
Debtor Days
44.62
Other Current Assets
21.54
13.08
16.13
15.26
Sundry Creditors
-9.56
-23.29
-34.05
-36.53
Creditor Days
66.67
Other Current Liabilities
-7.02
-7.71
-9.56
-13.74
Cash
2.16
8.26
0.69
0.45
Total Assets
217.32
143.04
120.42
89.68
