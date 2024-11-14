iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Tirupati Starch CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
TIRUPATI STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited (Company) (Meeting No.: BM/05/2024-25) held today on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company at Shree Ram Chambers, 12-Agrawal Nagar, Main Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, 452001, in which Board has inter-alia considered and transacted the following agenda along with other routine business: Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report/s thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting of Company held on 3rd October 2024 Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 regarding re-appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kumar Agrawal as Whole-time Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
In such Board Meeting the matters related to re-appointment of one whole-time director, appointment of independent directors, fixation of AGM date and approval of AGM notice etc. were considered and approved
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
TIRUPATI STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of Financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
TIRUPATI STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Company has informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 28th May 2024 Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
TIRUPATI STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th day of February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 10th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

