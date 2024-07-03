Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Dec.85, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited(TSCL) was promoted by Damodar Modi. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of and distribution of Maize Starch Powder, Dextrose Anhydrous, Dextrose Monohydrate, Liquid Glucose, Tirulose, Vervosize, White Dextrin, Yellow Dextrin, etc.The Company commenced its commercial production in Dec.89. It expanded the Forward Integration Project in 1996 and started producing Dextrous Anhydrous and Dextrous Monohydrate. It came out with a public issue in May 94 to part-finance the project. Machinery was purchased from Alfa Laval, Sweden. In 2012-13, Company started construction of factory premises for manufacturing New Starch Plant at Dhar, in Madhya Pradesh.