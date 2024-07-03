Titan Biotech Ltd Summary

Titan Biotech Ltd., the New Delhi based company is into manufacture of Biological Peptones, Extracts and Dehydrated Culture media which are very conducive for the growth of micro organisms. They are primarily used in the development and growth of micro organisms in clinical diagnosis production of vaccines antibiotics antisera etc, Checking the sensitivity of antibiotics in pharmaceutical industry, checking the bacterial contamination in food & water, tissue culture laboratories and in the departments of microbiology & botony in medical colleges/universities.The company uses Meat, Bile, Pancreatic, Liver, Blood, Brain, Heart and other parts of animals souced from slaughter house and other vegetable products like soya, casein etc. converting them into free flowing powder to produce Peptones, Extracts and Hydrolysates which are further used in manufacturing of Dehydrated Culture Media and as raw material in pharma health products and other industries.During 2006-07, Company introduced new culture media with gama radiation including readymade sterile media and dehydrated sterile media. Besides, it also introduced lab chemicals and agaroses to serve microbiology research institutes and in various applications of microbiology like food, aquatic, veretinary, cosmetics, pharma, heaith care, medical environment. It developed Amino acid Chelates and harmonized media in 2009-10.