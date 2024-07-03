iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Biotech Ltd Share Price

756
(-3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open779.95
  • Day's High779.95
  • 52 Wk High1,017.85
  • Prev. Close779.95
  • Day's Low735
  • 52 Wk Low 400.1
  • Turnover (lac)29.87
  • P/E28.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value166.48
  • EPS27.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)624.74
  • Div. Yield0.26
No Records Found

Titan Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

779.95

Prev. Close

779.95

Turnover(Lac.)

29.87

Day's High

779.95

Day's Low

735

52 Week's High

1,017.85

52 Week's Low

400.1

Book Value

166.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

624.74

P/E

28.11

EPS

27.75

Divi. Yield

0.26

Titan Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Titan Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Titan Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.87%

Non-Promoter- 44.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Titan Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.26

8.26

8.26

8.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

120.18

97.83

77.98

57.56

Net Worth

128.44

106.09

86.24

65.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

122.45

69.47

55.53

52.45

yoy growth (%)

76.26

25.11

5.86

14.99

Raw materials

-53.31

-36.08

-32.29

-33.97

As % of sales

43.53

51.94

58.15

64.76

Employee costs

-12.04

-10.02

-3.07

-2.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.08

7.62

3.91

3.49

Depreciation

-2.1

-1.74

-0.9

-0.79

Tax paid

-9.98

-2.04

-1.07

-1.15

Working capital

11.11

5.04

2.13

6.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.26

25.11

5.86

14.99

Op profit growth

284.77

62.05

21.72

40.81

EBIT growth

323.54

51.95

26.47

38.72

Net profit growth

363.96

118.42

21.51

35.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

164.07

144

152.81

142.24

79.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.07

144

152.81

142.24

79.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

1.94

1.02

0.79

1.06

Titan Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Titan Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Naresh Kumar Singla

Managing Director

Suresh Chand Singla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manju Singla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charanjit Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Supriya Singla

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rohit Jain

Independent Director

Abhishek Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Raja Singla

Independent Director

Dhairya Madan

Independent Director

Brijesh Kumar Singh

Whole Time Director

Shivom Singla

Whole Time Director

Udit Singla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Titan Biotech Ltd

Summary

Titan Biotech Ltd., the New Delhi based company is into manufacture of Biological Peptones, Extracts and Dehydrated Culture media which are very conducive for the growth of micro organisms. They are primarily used in the development and growth of micro organisms in clinical diagnosis production of vaccines antibiotics antisera etc, Checking the sensitivity of antibiotics in pharmaceutical industry, checking the bacterial contamination in food & water, tissue culture laboratories and in the departments of microbiology & botony in medical colleges/universities.The company uses Meat, Bile, Pancreatic, Liver, Blood, Brain, Heart and other parts of animals souced from slaughter house and other vegetable products like soya, casein etc. converting them into free flowing powder to produce Peptones, Extracts and Hydrolysates which are further used in manufacturing of Dehydrated Culture Media and as raw material in pharma health products and other industries.During 2006-07, Company introduced new culture media with gama radiation including readymade sterile media and dehydrated sterile media. Besides, it also introduced lab chemicals and agaroses to serve microbiology research institutes and in various applications of microbiology like food, aquatic, veretinary, cosmetics, pharma, heaith care, medical environment. It developed Amino acid Chelates and harmonized media in 2009-10.
Company FAQs

What is the Titan Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Titan Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹756 today.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Biotech Ltd is ₹624.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Titan Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Titan Biotech Ltd is 28.11 and 4.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Titan Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Biotech Ltd is ₹400.1 and ₹1017.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Titan Biotech Ltd?

Titan Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.09%, 3 Years at 36.81%, 1 Year at 90.19%, 6 Month at 27.93%, 3 Month at 9.53% and 1 Month at -1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Titan Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Titan Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.12 %

