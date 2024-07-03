SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹779.95
Prev. Close₹779.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.87
Day's High₹779.95
Day's Low₹735
52 Week's High₹1,017.85
52 Week's Low₹400.1
Book Value₹166.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)624.74
P/E28.11
EPS27.75
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.26
8.26
8.26
8.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
120.18
97.83
77.98
57.56
Net Worth
128.44
106.09
86.24
65.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
122.45
69.47
55.53
52.45
yoy growth (%)
76.26
25.11
5.86
14.99
Raw materials
-53.31
-36.08
-32.29
-33.97
As % of sales
43.53
51.94
58.15
64.76
Employee costs
-12.04
-10.02
-3.07
-2.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.08
7.62
3.91
3.49
Depreciation
-2.1
-1.74
-0.9
-0.79
Tax paid
-9.98
-2.04
-1.07
-1.15
Working capital
11.11
5.04
2.13
6.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.26
25.11
5.86
14.99
Op profit growth
284.77
62.05
21.72
40.81
EBIT growth
323.54
51.95
26.47
38.72
Net profit growth
363.96
118.42
21.51
35.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
164.07
144
152.81
142.24
79.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.07
144
152.81
142.24
79.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
1.94
1.02
0.79
1.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Singla
Managing Director
Suresh Chand Singla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manju Singla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charanjit Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Supriya Singla
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rohit Jain
Independent Director
Abhishek Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Raja Singla
Independent Director
Dhairya Madan
Independent Director
Brijesh Kumar Singh
Whole Time Director
Shivom Singla
Whole Time Director
Udit Singla
Reports by Titan Biotech Ltd
Summary
Titan Biotech Ltd., the New Delhi based company is into manufacture of Biological Peptones, Extracts and Dehydrated Culture media which are very conducive for the growth of micro organisms. They are primarily used in the development and growth of micro organisms in clinical diagnosis production of vaccines antibiotics antisera etc, Checking the sensitivity of antibiotics in pharmaceutical industry, checking the bacterial contamination in food & water, tissue culture laboratories and in the departments of microbiology & botony in medical colleges/universities.The company uses Meat, Bile, Pancreatic, Liver, Blood, Brain, Heart and other parts of animals souced from slaughter house and other vegetable products like soya, casein etc. converting them into free flowing powder to produce Peptones, Extracts and Hydrolysates which are further used in manufacturing of Dehydrated Culture Media and as raw material in pharma health products and other industries.During 2006-07, Company introduced new culture media with gama radiation including readymade sterile media and dehydrated sterile media. Besides, it also introduced lab chemicals and agaroses to serve microbiology research institutes and in various applications of microbiology like food, aquatic, veretinary, cosmetics, pharma, heaith care, medical environment. It developed Amino acid Chelates and harmonized media in 2009-10.
The Titan Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹756 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Biotech Ltd is ₹624.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Titan Biotech Ltd is 28.11 and 4.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Biotech Ltd is ₹400.1 and ₹1017.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Titan Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.09%, 3 Years at 36.81%, 1 Year at 90.19%, 6 Month at 27.93%, 3 Month at 9.53% and 1 Month at -1.35%.
