Titan Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.26
8.26
8.26
8.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
120.18
97.83
77.98
57.56
Net Worth
128.44
106.09
86.24
65.82
Minority Interest
Debt
8.3
8.51
8.93
10.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.42
2.08
2
1.93
Total Liabilities
139.16
116.68
97.17
78.01
Fixed Assets
54.56
49.19
38.62
27.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.18
11.59
4.03
1.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.05
0.87
0.73
0.58
Networking Capital
57.53
50.18
46.99
43.54
Inventories
45.57
36.17
34.68
26.83
Inventory Days
79.96
Sundry Debtors
18.66
21.01
16.36
16.12
Debtor Days
48.04
Other Current Assets
6.76
7.89
7.59
9.33
Sundry Creditors
-6.05
-8.01
-5.91
-3.9
Creditor Days
11.62
Other Current Liabilities
-7.41
-6.88
-5.73
-4.84
Cash
2.84
4.86
6.81
5.31
Total Assets
139.16
116.69
97.18
78.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.