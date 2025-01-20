Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.05
50.62
15.22
13.52
Op profit growth
242.27
151.21
38.93
-0.54
EBIT growth
268.61
151.34
32.59
5.69
Net profit growth
329.32
223.99
23.33
8.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
32.42
16.96
10.17
8.43
EBIT margin
31.42
15.26
9.14
7.94
Net profit margin
21.32
8.89
4.13
3.86
RoCE
56.72
21.2
11.8
11.53
RoNW
14.05
5.67
2.44
2.1
RoA
9.62
3.08
1.33
1.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
38.37
9.48
2.82
2.28
Dividend per share
1.5
1
0.75
0.75
Cash EPS
34.02
6.37
1.76
1.28
Book value per share
83.19
47.42
29.73
27.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.83
4.49
16.4
15.35
P/CEPS
5.45
6.69
26.21
27.15
P/B
2.23
0.89
1.55
1.25
EV/EBIDTA
3.49
4.11
9.56
7.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
26.61
39.58
Tax payout
-25.56
-26.21
-34.87
-33.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.44
41.81
42.42
49.16
Inventory days
77.65
97.59
88.2
87.95
Creditor days
-18.15
-16.1
-11.98
-13.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-26.8
-5.19
-3.26
-3.68
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.56
0.78
0.36
Net debt / op. profit
0.22
1.63
3.38
2.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.39
-49.53
-62.19
-74.16
Employee costs
-9.87
-15.7
-5.48
-7.54
Other costs
-12.29
-17.79
-22.14
-9.85
