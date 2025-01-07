iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

122.45

69.47

55.53

52.45

yoy growth (%)

76.26

25.11

5.86

14.99

Raw materials

-53.31

-36.08

-32.29

-33.97

As % of sales

43.53

51.94

58.15

64.76

Employee costs

-12.04

-10.02

-3.07

-2.76

As % of sales

9.83

14.43

5.53

5.27

Other costs

-15.29

-12.49

-13.45

-10.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.49

17.98

24.23

19.45

Operating profit

41.8

10.86

6.7

5.5

OPM

34.13

15.63

12.07

10.5

Depreciation

-2.1

-1.74

-0.9

-0.79

Interest expense

-1.27

-1.9

-2.35

-1.46

Other income

0.65

0.4

0.47

0.24

Profit before tax

39.08

7.62

3.91

3.49

Taxes

-9.98

-2.04

-1.07

-1.15

Tax rate

-25.55

-26.75

-27.55

-33.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.09

5.58

2.83

2.33

Exceptional items

-0.32

0.61

0

0

Net profit

28.77

6.2

2.83

2.33

yoy growth (%)

363.96

118.42

21.51

35.56

NPM

23.49

8.92

5.11

4.45

