|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
122.45
69.47
55.53
52.45
yoy growth (%)
76.26
25.11
5.86
14.99
Raw materials
-53.31
-36.08
-32.29
-33.97
As % of sales
43.53
51.94
58.15
64.76
Employee costs
-12.04
-10.02
-3.07
-2.76
As % of sales
9.83
14.43
5.53
5.27
Other costs
-15.29
-12.49
-13.45
-10.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.49
17.98
24.23
19.45
Operating profit
41.8
10.86
6.7
5.5
OPM
34.13
15.63
12.07
10.5
Depreciation
-2.1
-1.74
-0.9
-0.79
Interest expense
-1.27
-1.9
-2.35
-1.46
Other income
0.65
0.4
0.47
0.24
Profit before tax
39.08
7.62
3.91
3.49
Taxes
-9.98
-2.04
-1.07
-1.15
Tax rate
-25.55
-26.75
-27.55
-33.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.09
5.58
2.83
2.33
Exceptional items
-0.32
0.61
0
0
Net profit
28.77
6.2
2.83
2.33
yoy growth (%)
363.96
118.42
21.51
35.56
NPM
23.49
8.92
5.11
4.45
