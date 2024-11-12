iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

739.95
(-0.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Titan Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Titan Biotech Ltd has informed BSE about the board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 3 months ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company want to inform the appointment of cost auditor
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Titan Biotech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Audited Result Payment of Dividend and submission of Audited Results for year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Scrutinizer of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Titan Biotech: Related News

No Record Found

