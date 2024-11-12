Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Titan Biotech Ltd has informed BSE about the board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 3 months ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company want to inform the appointment of cost auditor

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Titan Biotech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

TITAN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Audited Result Payment of Dividend and submission of Audited Results for year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Scrutinizer of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024