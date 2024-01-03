iifl-logo
Tivoli Construction Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-11.57

112.32

17.82

-484.71

EBIT growth

-5.08

-65.55

-15.46

-2.58

Net profit growth

-130.31

-92.28

-22.51

-3.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

1.01

1.07

3.18

3.84

RoNW

-0.01

0.03

0.47

0.62

RoA

-0.01

0.03

0.47

0.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.02

0.08

0.98

1.27

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

0.07

0.98

1.26

Book value per share

53

53.2

52

51.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-104.3

-86.5

-40.22

-34.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-131.99

-104.81

-517.02

-2,729.78

Net debt / equity

-0.34

-0.36

-0.4

-0.45

Net debt / op. profit

8.84

8.33

19.34

24.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

