Tivoli Construction Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Tivoli Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tivoli Construction Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:33 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.66%

Non-Promoter- 34.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tivoli Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.29

0.27

0.37

0.46

Net Worth

0.79

0.77

0.87

0.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.12

0.03

0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-12.63

109.5

19.41

47.3

EBIT growth

-5.57

200

151.66

11.75

Net profit growth

-5.67

199.86

120.95

28.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.07

0.06

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.06

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.1

0.11

0.12

0.13

View Annually Results

Tivoli Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tivoli Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rakesh Desai

Non Executive Director

Anita Raheja

Independent Director

Sagar Rupani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanuja Sharma

Registered Office

4th Floor Raheja Chambers,

Linking Road Santacruz-West,

Maharashtra - 400054

Tel: -

Website: http://www.tivoliconstruction.in

Email: tivoliconstruction@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Tivoli Construction Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tivoli Construction Ltd share price today?

The Tivoli Construction Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Tivoli Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tivoli Construction Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tivoli Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tivoli Construction Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tivoli Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tivoli Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tivoli Construction Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tivoli Construction Ltd?

Tivoli Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tivoli Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tivoli Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

