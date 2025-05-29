Board Meeting 29 May 2025 22 May 2025

Tivoli Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2025. Further as intimated to the Exchange vide Letter dated 25th March 2025 and in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 as recommended by the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier today. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we enclose the following: a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025. b. Auditors Report on Financial Results from our Statutory Auditors, M/s. N. S. Shetty & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 110101W). c. Declaration of Unmodified Opinion. We would like to inform you that the said Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

TIVOLI CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. 2. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 3. To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To consider any other matters with the permission of the Chair. Further as intimated to the Exchange vide Letter dated 26th December 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14th February, 2025, have inter alia approved the: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier today 2. Appointment of M/s Nayan Parikh & Co., as the Internal Auditors 3. Appointment of Ms. Hansa Shivratan Gaggar as the Secretarial Auditor 4.Considered & approved the requests received from the following persons i.e persons forming part of Promoter/ Promoter Group of the Company seeking re-classification of the Status (by removal of their names) from Promoter/ Promoter Group into Public Category under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 subject to the approval of BSE Limited: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

TIVOLI CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further as intimated to the Exchange vide Letter dated 27th September 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 11:30 a.m. has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier today. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(SEBI Listing Regulations) together with Limited Review Report received from the Auditor are enclosed herewith. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report received from Auditor is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

TIVOLI CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. the Secretarial Audit Report received from Mr. Jignesh Makwana Practicing Company Secretary under Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013. 3. To appoint Scrutinizer prescribed under Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules 2014. 4. the Notice for convening the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Board inter - alia considered and approved the following items: 1. The Directors Report for the year ended 31 March, 2024. 2. The Secretarial Audit Report received from Mr. Jignesh Makwana, Practicing Company Secretary under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. The Appointment of Ms. Hansa Gaggar, Practicing Company Secretary (CoP No: 21614)as Scrutinizer prescribed under Section l08 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014. 4. The Notice for convening the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on 30th September, 2024. This is to further inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 am and concluded at 1.50 pm Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024