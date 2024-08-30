iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Tivoli Construction Ltd AGM

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Board inter - alia considered and approved the following items: 1. The Directors Report for the year ended 31 March, 2024. 2. The Secretarial Audit Report received from Mr. Jignesh Makwana, Practicing Company Secretary under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. The Appointment of Ms. Hansa Gaggar, Practicing Company Secretary (CoP No: 21614)as Scrutinizer prescribed under Section l08 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014. 4. The Notice for convening the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on 30th September, 2024. This is to further inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 am and concluded at 1.50 pm Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 am at Registered Office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for 38th AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 am at Registered Office (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

Tivoli Construction Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tivoli Construction Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.