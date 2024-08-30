AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Board inter - alia considered and approved the following items: 1. The Directors Report for the year ended 31 March, 2024. 2. The Secretarial Audit Report received from Mr. Jignesh Makwana, Practicing Company Secretary under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. The Appointment of Ms. Hansa Gaggar, Practicing Company Secretary (CoP No: 21614)as Scrutinizer prescribed under Section l08 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014. 4. The Notice for convening the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on 30th September, 2024. This is to further inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 am and concluded at 1.50 pm Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 am at Registered Office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for 38th AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 am at Registered Office (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)