To the Members of

TPI INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financia! statements of TPI INDIA LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and statement of change in equity and notes to the financia! statement including a summary of materia! accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements".)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date, except for the basis mentioned in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph below.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw your attention that the: -

1. Company has taken interest free unsecured loans from the Directors and Other parties. The loan agreements & terms were not available for verification. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence about the terms and condition of the loan taken, we are unable to comment on the same. Further, resolutions validating such transaction as required u/s 180 (1) (c) of Companies Act 2013 are not produced before us, till the date of signing this audit report.

2. The was yet to deposited Rs 3.17 Lakhs "Unpaid Dividend" amount pertains to FY 1995-96, 1996-97 and 1997-98 to "Investor Education and Protection Fund".

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note No. 9 & 10 of the Ind AS Financial Statements which indicates that the company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been completely eroded & become negative. These events or conditions indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the IND AS Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis as the management is confident of improvement in its financial position in the near foreseeable future.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We would like to draw your attention that the company has sold Land & Building for the consideration of Rs.2,25,00,000/- and the net profit of Rs.2,13,13,306/- has been transferred to extraordinary income in profit and loss account.

2. We would like to draw your attention that the company has booked exceptional expenses of Rs.10,67,000/- towards relisting of securities during the current financial year.

3. We would like to draw your attention that the company has made prior period provision of gratuity expenses of Rs.16,15,188/- during the current financial year.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Appropriateness of Going Concern: • We have discussed the matter with management and evaluated their measures to improve the position of the company. The management is in firm opinion to continue the going concern assumption & accordingly the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 are prepared on going concern basis despite companys "Negative Net worth". • Considered the impact of Settlement of Long Outstanding Deferred Sales Tax Dues, which are settled under the amnesty scheme introduced by the Government of Maharashtra. basis despite companys "Negative Net worth". Dues, which are settled under the amnesty scheme introduced by the Government of Maharashtra.

Responsibilities of Board of Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained

up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continu? as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financia! statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public ssinterest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The financial statement dealt with by this report is in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) Based on the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations which would impact on its financial position which are not disclosed in the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There are no amounts except the amount mentioned in point no 2 of basis of Qualified opinion para, that are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv.

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. No Dividends has been declared by the company during the financial year

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility as per Proviso to Rule 3(l) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 but the same was not operational during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(l) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 1l(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid managerial remuneration within the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration provided to the directors of the company.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (ll) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date).

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

i. Property, Plant and Equipment

(a)

(a) The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) the company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) I n our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the immovable properties are properly recorded and held by the company and disclosed in the financial statement.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. Inventories

(a) In our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate at any point of time during the year. From the bank on the basis of security of current asstes. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, and as disclosed in Note no 13(a) of the Financial Statements, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. Investment Guarantee / Security, Loans or Advances

During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

iv. Compliance of provisions of Secs. 185 & 186

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any transactions in respect of any loans or investment or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act, therefore, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

v. Public Deposit

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions

of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Maintenance Cost Records

As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. Statutory Dues

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess, and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. Except the figures mentioned below there are no other undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as of March 31, 2024, for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending/Rectifications, if any Income tax Act, 1961 Outstanding demand 10,596 A.Y.2009-10 Assessing Officer Income tax Act, 1961 Outstanding demand 9,310 A.Y.2008-09 Assessing Officer Goods & Service Tax 23,460 A.Y.2020-2021 Assessing Officer Goods & Service Tax 8,65,654 A.Y.2019-2020 Assessing Officer Goods & Service Tax 13,09,992 A.Y.2020-2021 Assessing Officer

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues referred in sub- clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix.

(a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

x. Application of fund raise through public offer

(a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year, thus reporting requirements under clause (x) (b) is not applicable.

xi. Frauds

(a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xi) (a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xi) (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. Provisions applicable to Nidhi Company

The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Compliances of sections 177/188 of Companies Act

As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company. (Refer Note no: 35 of Financial Statement)

xiv. Internal Audit

The company is a listed entity and covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has complied the provisions of Clause (xiv) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order.

xv. Non cash transactions with directors

The Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. Applicability of section 45-1A of RBI

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Therefore, provisions of clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Cash Losses

The company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year as against the cash losses incurred in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. Capability of meeting the liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. (Refer Note no: 37 of Financial Statement)

xx. CSR compliances

The provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to company during the current financial year therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the financia! statements of

TPI India Limited

Report on the interna! financia! Controls with reference to the aforesaid financia! statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Referred to in paragraph l(A)(f) under Report on Other Lega! and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financia! Controls with reference to financia! statements of TPI India Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financia! statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements and such internal financia! controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financia! controls with reference to financia! statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna! Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Board of Directors Responsibi!ity for Interna! Financia! Contro!s

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financia! controls based on the internal financia! controls with reference to financia! statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate interna! financia! controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financia! information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibi!ity

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financia! controls with reference to financia! statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financia! controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financia! statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements.

Meaning of Interna! Financia! Contro!s with Reference to Financia! Statements

A companys interna! financia! controls with reference to financia! statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financia! reporting and the preparation of financia! statements for externa! purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financia! controls with reference to financia! statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financia! statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance

regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.