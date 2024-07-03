SectorPackaging
Open₹18.76
Prev. Close₹19.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹20.54
Day's Low₹18.76
52 Week's High₹25.39
52 Week's Low₹6.15
Book Value₹-3.4
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.31
-35.21
-34.24
-31.91
Net Worth
-15.01
-30.91
-29.94
-27.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.32
16.74
27.49
40.56
yoy growth (%)
9.42
-39.08
-32.21
16.2
Raw materials
-14.89
-13.32
-21.95
-30.5
As % of sales
81.29
79.55
79.84
75.2
Employee costs
-1.16
-1.26
-1.29
-1.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.32
-2.98
-4.37
-6.21
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.66
-0.71
-0.4
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.83
-10.83
-7.64
-8.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.42
-39.08
-32.21
16.2
Op profit growth
-25.07
-37
-43.06
-292.56
EBIT growth
-29.09
-29.31
-35
-335.09
Net profit growth
-21.97
-31.72
-29.65
327.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
B C Parekh
Independent Director
Ishan D Selarkar
Independent Director
Ravindra Shukla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Jain
Non Executive Director
Punam Nyaynirgune
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TPI India Ltd
Summary
TPI India Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Tarapur Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd in Apr.82. It was then taken in public and the name was changed to TPI India Limited in October, 1990. TPI was promoted by Hasmukh C Parekh and his family. The Company is engaged in the business of Polymer based packaging products. It is sread over 7,000 sq. mtrs in an industrial hub Murbad, 100kms away from Mumbai and the JNPT Port.It has a technical collaboration with Lift International, US. The company, in 1993-94, launched the TPI Tarpee which got a good response from industrial buyers and had also received an export order from Europe.Since during the year 1999-2000, the company has eroded more than half of its net worth due to reduction in turnover, liquidity constraints, non-performing paper mill project at Surat, etc., the company is required to make a report to the BIFR under SICA, 1985.The Company were the pioneer of Flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) in India. It is also the pioneers in introducing paper laminated bags or Kraft Lined Paper bags (KLB). Till Nov.2014, the Company unit at J-61 was operating GRIEF India. But under their consolidation strategy, GRIEF wound up its operations in India, thereby not renewing the agreement. Resulting to this, the Company started its own sales of FIBCs and catered to many blue chipcompanies.TPI is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company having the capacity to produce 1 Million FIBCs & 15 Million bags per a
Read More
The TPI India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TPI India Ltd is ₹87.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TPI India Ltd is 0 and -5.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TPI India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TPI India Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹25.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TPI India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.50%, 3 Years at 79.90%, 1 Year at 203.41%, 6 Month at 5.84%, 3 Month at 8.54% and 1 Month at -4.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.