iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TPI India Ltd Share Price

20.25
(3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.76
  • Day's High20.54
  • 52 Wk High25.39
  • Prev. Close19.57
  • Day's Low18.76
  • 52 Wk Low 6.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-3.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TPI India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

18.76

Prev. Close

19.57

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

20.54

Day's Low

18.76

52 Week's High

25.39

52 Week's Low

6.15

Book Value

-3.4

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TPI India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TPI India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

TPI India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 24.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TPI India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.31

-35.21

-34.24

-31.91

Net Worth

-15.01

-30.91

-29.94

-27.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.32

16.74

27.49

40.56

yoy growth (%)

9.42

-39.08

-32.21

16.2

Raw materials

-14.89

-13.32

-21.95

-30.5

As % of sales

81.29

79.55

79.84

75.2

Employee costs

-1.16

-1.26

-1.29

-1.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.32

-2.98

-4.37

-6.21

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.66

-0.71

-0.4

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.83

-10.83

-7.64

-8.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.42

-39.08

-32.21

16.2

Op profit growth

-25.07

-37

-43.06

-292.56

EBIT growth

-29.09

-29.31

-35

-335.09

Net profit growth

-21.97

-31.72

-29.65

327.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

TPI India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TPI India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

B C Parekh

Independent Director

Ishan D Selarkar

Independent Director

Ravindra Shukla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Jain

Non Executive Director

Punam Nyaynirgune

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TPI India Ltd

Summary

TPI India Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Tarapur Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd in Apr.82. It was then taken in public and the name was changed to TPI India Limited in October, 1990. TPI was promoted by Hasmukh C Parekh and his family. The Company is engaged in the business of Polymer based packaging products. It is sread over 7,000 sq. mtrs in an industrial hub Murbad, 100kms away from Mumbai and the JNPT Port.It has a technical collaboration with Lift International, US. The company, in 1993-94, launched the TPI Tarpee which got a good response from industrial buyers and had also received an export order from Europe.Since during the year 1999-2000, the company has eroded more than half of its net worth due to reduction in turnover, liquidity constraints, non-performing paper mill project at Surat, etc., the company is required to make a report to the BIFR under SICA, 1985.The Company were the pioneer of Flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) in India. It is also the pioneers in introducing paper laminated bags or Kraft Lined Paper bags (KLB). Till Nov.2014, the Company unit at J-61 was operating GRIEF India. But under their consolidation strategy, GRIEF wound up its operations in India, thereby not renewing the agreement. Resulting to this, the Company started its own sales of FIBCs and catered to many blue chipcompanies.TPI is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company having the capacity to produce 1 Million FIBCs & 15 Million bags per a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TPI India Ltd share price today?

The TPI India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of TPI India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TPI India Ltd is ₹87.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TPI India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TPI India Ltd is 0 and -5.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TPI India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TPI India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TPI India Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹25.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TPI India Ltd?

TPI India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.50%, 3 Years at 79.90%, 1 Year at 203.41%, 6 Month at 5.84%, 3 Month at 8.54% and 1 Month at -4.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TPI India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TPI India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 24.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TPI India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.