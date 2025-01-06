iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TPI India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.25
(3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TPI India Ltd

TPI India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.32

-2.98

-4.37

-6.21

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.66

-0.71

-0.4

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.83

-10.83

-7.64

-8.17

Other operating items

Operating

-4.6

-14.47

-12.72

-14.78

Capital expenditure

0.08

0

0.06

-14.13

Free cash flow

-4.51

-14.46

-12.66

-28.91

Equity raised

-63.82

-49.37

-32.15

-23.58

Investing

0.01

0.01

0

0

Financing

13.12

13.6

16.68

16.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-55.2

-50.23

-28.14

-35.77

TPI India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TPI India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.