TPI India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.32
-2.98
-4.37
-6.21
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.66
-0.71
-0.4
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.83
-10.83
-7.64
-8.17
Other operating items
Operating
-4.6
-14.47
-12.72
-14.78
Capital expenditure
0.08
0
0.06
-14.13
Free cash flow
-4.51
-14.46
-12.66
-28.91
Equity raised
-63.82
-49.37
-32.15
-23.58
Investing
0.01
0.01
0
0
Financing
13.12
13.6
16.68
16.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-55.2
-50.23
-28.14
-35.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.