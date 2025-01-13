TPI India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.31
-35.21
-34.24
-31.91
Net Worth
-15.01
-30.91
-29.94
-27.61
Minority Interest
Debt
12.54
22.34
22.23
22.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.47
-8.57
-7.71
-5.6
Fixed Assets
2.76
2.93
3.15
3.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.38
-11.66
-11.04
-9.3
Inventories
2.04
2.34
2.63
1.83
Inventory Days
52.38
39.88
Sundry Debtors
1.55
1.97
1.65
1.1
Debtor Days
32.86
23.97
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.39
1.23
1.37
Sundry Creditors
-7.41
-8.2
-7.93
-5.6
Creditor Days
157.94
122.04
Other Current Liabilities
-1.94
-8.16
-8.62
-8
Cash
0.06
0.07
0.1
0.13
Total Assets
-2.47
-8.57
-7.7
-5.59
