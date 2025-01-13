iifl-logo-icon 1
TPI India Ltd Balance Sheet

19.48
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.31

-35.21

-34.24

-31.91

Net Worth

-15.01

-30.91

-29.94

-27.61

Minority Interest

Debt

12.54

22.34

22.23

22.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.47

-8.57

-7.71

-5.6

Fixed Assets

2.76

2.93

3.15

3.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.38

-11.66

-11.04

-9.3

Inventories

2.04

2.34

2.63

1.83

Inventory Days

52.38

39.88

Sundry Debtors

1.55

1.97

1.65

1.1

Debtor Days

32.86

23.97

Other Current Assets

0.38

0.39

1.23

1.37

Sundry Creditors

-7.41

-8.2

-7.93

-5.6

Creditor Days

157.94

122.04

Other Current Liabilities

-1.94

-8.16

-8.62

-8

Cash

0.06

0.07

0.1

0.13

Total Assets

-2.47

-8.57

-7.7

-5.59

