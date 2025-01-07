Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.32
16.74
27.49
40.56
yoy growth (%)
9.42
-39.08
-32.21
16.2
Raw materials
-14.89
-13.32
-21.95
-30.5
As % of sales
81.29
79.55
79.84
75.2
Employee costs
-1.16
-1.26
-1.29
-1.45
As % of sales
6.34
7.52
4.69
3.59
Other costs
-3.56
-3.89
-7
-13.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.45
23.26
25.47
33.12
Operating profit
-1.29
-1.73
-2.75
-4.83
OPM
-7.08
-10.35
-10.01
-11.91
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.66
-0.71
-0.4
Interest expense
-0.64
-0.6
-1
-1.03
Other income
0.06
0.01
0.1
0.05
Profit before tax
-2.32
-2.98
-4.37
-6.21
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.32
-2.98
-4.37
-6.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.32
-2.98
-4.37
-6.21
yoy growth (%)
-21.97
-31.72
-29.65
327.04
NPM
-12.7
-17.81
-15.89
-15.31
