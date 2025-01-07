iifl-logo-icon 1
TPI India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.55
(-2.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.32

16.74

27.49

40.56

yoy growth (%)

9.42

-39.08

-32.21

16.2

Raw materials

-14.89

-13.32

-21.95

-30.5

As % of sales

81.29

79.55

79.84

75.2

Employee costs

-1.16

-1.26

-1.29

-1.45

As % of sales

6.34

7.52

4.69

3.59

Other costs

-3.56

-3.89

-7

-13.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.45

23.26

25.47

33.12

Operating profit

-1.29

-1.73

-2.75

-4.83

OPM

-7.08

-10.35

-10.01

-11.91

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.66

-0.71

-0.4

Interest expense

-0.64

-0.6

-1

-1.03

Other income

0.06

0.01

0.1

0.05

Profit before tax

-2.32

-2.98

-4.37

-6.21

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.32

-2.98

-4.37

-6.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.32

-2.98

-4.37

-6.21

yoy growth (%)

-21.97

-31.72

-29.65

327.04

NPM

-12.7

-17.81

-15.89

-15.31

