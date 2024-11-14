iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TPI India Ltd Board Meeting

19.35
(3.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:45:00 PM

TPI India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor The announcement of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed attached detailed disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with taking on record the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 3. Any other business with permission of Chair The Board has approved: 1. IND-AS compliant standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015. 2. The 42nd Annual General meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
The Board in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024, appointed Ms. Punam Nyaynirgune as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) w.e.f. August 8, 2024
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Please find the attached detailed disclosure.
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business Standalone Audited Financials for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Trading Window will remain closed on 1st January 2024 to 16th February 2024 for Director Designated employees and their family members We submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor Kindly take it on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

TPI India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TPI India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.