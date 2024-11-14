|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor The announcement of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed attached detailed disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with taking on record the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 3. Any other business with permission of Chair The Board has approved: 1. IND-AS compliant standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015. 2. The 42nd Annual General meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|The Board in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024, appointed Ms. Punam Nyaynirgune as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) w.e.f. August 8, 2024
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Please find the attached detailed disclosure.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business Standalone Audited Financials for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Trading Window will remain closed on 1st January 2024 to 16th February 2024 for Director Designated employees and their family members We submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor Kindly take it on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.