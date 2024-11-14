Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor The announcement of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed attached detailed disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with taking on record the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 3. Any other business with permission of Chair The Board has approved: 1. IND-AS compliant standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015. 2. The 42nd Annual General meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

The Board in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024, appointed Ms. Punam Nyaynirgune as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) w.e.f. August 8, 2024

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Please find the attached detailed disclosure.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

TPI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business Standalone Audited Financials for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024