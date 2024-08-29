The Board has approved: 1. IND-AS compliant standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015. 2. The 42nd Annual General meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Read less.. The 42nd AGM of the Company is rescheduled to Saturday, September 28, 2024, from the earlier decided date of Saturday, September 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) please find enclosed the proceedings of the 42nd AGM of TPI India Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Please find the enclosed voting results and Report of the Scrutiniser for the 42nd AGM for FY 2024 held on 28th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)