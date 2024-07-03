TPI India Ltd Summary

TPI India Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Tarapur Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd in Apr.82. It was then taken in public and the name was changed to TPI India Limited in October, 1990. TPI was promoted by Hasmukh C Parekh and his family. The Company is engaged in the business of Polymer based packaging products. It is sread over 7,000 sq. mtrs in an industrial hub Murbad, 100kms away from Mumbai and the JNPT Port.It has a technical collaboration with Lift International, US. The company, in 1993-94, launched the TPI Tarpee which got a good response from industrial buyers and had also received an export order from Europe.Since during the year 1999-2000, the company has eroded more than half of its net worth due to reduction in turnover, liquidity constraints, non-performing paper mill project at Surat, etc., the company is required to make a report to the BIFR under SICA, 1985.The Company were the pioneer of Flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) in India. It is also the pioneers in introducing paper laminated bags or Kraft Lined Paper bags (KLB). Till Nov.2014, the Company unit at J-61 was operating GRIEF India. But under their consolidation strategy, GRIEF wound up its operations in India, thereby not renewing the agreement. Resulting to this, the Company started its own sales of FIBCs and catered to many blue chipcompanies.TPI is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company having the capacity to produce 1 Million FIBCs & 15 Million bags per annum. The bags are produced with the help of the latest equipment to provide the best quality products. The Bag production starts from granule testing to finish bag making and testing facilities under one roof.